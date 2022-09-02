A family farm is a point of pride in a country where agribusiness can be king. Corporate farming is a common sight nowadays, so when a family farm turns 100 (or even 150-years old) it can be quite an accomplishment in the economical minefield that is the real estate market. Despite the ups-and-downs, the Cardinal family of Lino Lakes was celebrated by the Anoka County Farm Bureau on Aug. 15 as the only registered sesquicentennial farm in the county.

“My boys will be the sixth generation to own this farm,” said Butch Cardinal, current owner of All Good Organics in Lino Lakes. “It’s pretty rare for inner cities, this really is part of the inner city, to have a family farm this old. Everything changes so much here. It used to be all farms from Perch to Centerville Road.”

