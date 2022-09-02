A family farm is a point of pride in a country where agribusiness can be king. Corporate farming is a common sight nowadays, so when a family farm turns 100 (or even 150-years old) it can be quite an accomplishment in the economical minefield that is the real estate market. Despite the ups-and-downs, the Cardinal family of Lino Lakes was celebrated by the Anoka County Farm Bureau on Aug. 15 as the only registered sesquicentennial farm in the county.
“My boys will be the sixth generation to own this farm,” said Butch Cardinal, current owner of All Good Organics in Lino Lakes. “It’s pretty rare for inner cities, this really is part of the inner city, to have a family farm this old. Everything changes so much here. It used to be all farms from Perch to Centerville Road.”
The Cardinal family farm put down roots in Lino Lakes all the way back in 1866, hardly a year after the end of the Civil War, when Canadian-born Clement Cardinal bought 40 acres of land from Ira Bidwell for $5 an acre (that’s just under $91 today). The farm has lasted through two World Wars, a Great Depression and now a global pandemic.
Since being purchased, the farm has passed from Cardinal to Cardinal, with Clement handing it off to his son, Dolphis, in 1906. Dolphis was followed by his own son, Dolphus, in 1934. When Dolphus died in 1947, his wife Anna took over the farm until 1963, when Andrew Sr. took on the property. He held the property until 2019, with Butch running the farm ever since.
“It’s evolved quite a bit,” Cardinal said. “Back when my dad was a kid they had beef cows and chickens, dairy in the ‘50s, beef and hogs in the ‘60s. In the ‘90s that got phased out all due to development, because, you know, livestock has a certain smell. We mostly do organic vegetables, and when we started people started pounding down the door for them. We farm certified organic now.”
For Cardinal, farming isn’t simply a job, it’s a way of life that is ingrained in the Cardinal family.
As they live on the farm, and therefore can never really “clock out,” their schedules revolve around farming and tending to the crops and a few animals on the property.
The 38 acres of veggie produce and 40 fruit trees means the Cardinal family (and local teens working during the summer) has plenty to do on the farm and doesn’t see an end to farming any time soon.
“I have no intention of selling it, so long as I can keep paying the property tax and fixing stuff when it breaks,” Cardinal said. “I intend to stay here. I don’t need a million dollar motorhome, and I don’t need to travel the world.”
While Anoka County has its fair share of both urban and rural areas, a family farm is something that is getting harder and harder to find as urban development and corporate farming continues to buy up family farms across the country.
Long-time Minnesota residents may remember the Fischbach farm along Highway 169 that lost an eminent domain battle with the city in 2011.
That family farm had lasted 100 years in the greater metro area, and Cardinal says that it is up to the citizens to keep these sorts of farms around.
“It’s really important, being a family farm, since everything is going corporate,” Cardinal said. “You’ve got to support your local family farm, or they’re going to go away. If you support them, they’ll be around, but they need the support of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.