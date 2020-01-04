A lot happened in the Blaine, Columbia Heights, Fridley and Spring Lake Park area in 2019. Some events held great significance and will affect the future of the region. Others will fade into distant memory, but all played a part in the stories of the communities and their residents. The Life staff is pleased to present a look at some of the year’s top stories. We have not attempted to rank them in order of importance, but offer them as a reflection on the past year as we bid farewell to 2019 and welcome a new year.
Columbia Heights hosted first Pride celebration after controversy at City Hall
On July 13 the Columbia Heights group HeightsNEXT hosted the city’s inaugural Pride festival at Sullivan Lake Park.
The festival featured drag storytelling, LGBTQ+ friendly vendors, face painting and food.
Controversy ignited after Columbia Heights Mayor Donna Schmitt denied HeightsNEXT a Pride proclamation, but HeightsNEXT chair Amada Simula said the attention positively affected the event, because more people and vendors knew about the event following the denial.
Schmitt denied the request saying HeightsNEXT didn’t follow proclamation guidelines. However, written guidelines did not exist until after Simula made the request.
The guidelines state that proclamations will be issued for “social, cultural or historical celebrations,” and the mayor said she did not see the Pride festival as fitting that description.
On July 8 members of HeightsNEXT and the community packed the City Council Chambers for a scheduled community forum during the regular council meeting. Speakers took to the podium to voice their opinions for and against a proclamation.
Schmitt also gave two other reasons for the denial based on the guidelines: (1) It was not a city-sponsored event and (2) the City Council does not write proclamations for outside groups, and HeightsNEXT did not submit a proclamation for consideration.
Many who spoke during the meeting’s community forum said the event did have historical and cultural significance, because the Pride event was the city’s first.'
Blaine 11-year-old won ‘Kids Baking Championship’ on the Food Network
Last spring, 11-year-old Paige Goehner from Blaine won “Kids Baking Championship” on the Food Network.
Paige, a sixth grader at Hill-Murray School in St. Paul, competed on the show last summer, along with fellow Minnesotan Meadow Roberts, 10, from Minneapolis, but she was sworn to secrecy as the drama unfolded on television.
Paige completed in 10 episodes that premiered weekly from Jan. 7 through March 11.
The show is judged by actress and television personality Valerie Bertinelli and pastry chef and “Ace of Cakes” host Duff Goldman.
Each episode was a new challenge where Paige and her competitors made bacon cupcakes, animal print mini cheesecakes, brownies or blondies, macarons, opposite themed cakes, tarts featuring a freaky flavor, monkey bread, dessert imposters and a cookie puzzle.
Both Paige and Meadow made it to the final episode along with Davis Sams, 13, from Vancouver, British Colombia.
The final episode challenge, which aired March 11, was to create a layer cake that would incorporate a bake sale item: toffee, rice cereal treats or chocolate-covered pretzels. The cake would also have a bake sale club theme: Drama Club, Chess Club or Dance Club.
Paige made a chocolate chess themed layer cake with cherry mascarpone cream filling, vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting and mashed chocolate pretzels.
Paige was revealed as the winner in this season’s final episode. For her prize page she received $25,000 and was featured in a spread in Food Network Magazine.
Paige said she bought a laptop and donated some of her winnings to the Arthritis Foundation. Paige herself was born with juvenile arthritis and deals with it on a daily basis.
To follow Paige, visit her bakery’s Instagram page at bit.Ly/2VIEDFJ. To make an order, send a direct message to her on Instagram.
Anoka County Hy-Vee openings delayed, but one expected by spring
Anoka County grocery shoppers are set to see a new Hy-Vee location before spring arrives, according to Hy-Vee vice president of communications Tina Potthoff.
The newest location will be in Spring Lake Park, 8155 Central Ave. NE. A Fast & Fresh Express located in front of the upcoming Hy-Vee opened in December.
Timelines departed from the originally projected opening dates for planned stores in Columbia Heights and Blaine.
The Spring Lake Park store was set to open in fall 2019, but now it’ll be ready before spring comes, Potthoff said.
The store will be 76,000 square feet, including an 8,700-square-foot cafe.
Hy-Vee has yet to start construction on its location in Blaine at 210 125th Ave. NE. A firm construction timeline is in the works, Potthoff said.
An earlier ABC Newspapers article said the Blaine location was set to open in 2021, but now the opening date could vary, Potthoff said. Original plans called for crews to break ground in 2018 with an opening at the end of 2019.
Shoppers can expect an 85,000-square-foot development that includes a grocery store, liquor store, restaurant, pharmacy, clinic, cafe and postal service.
There are currently no updates for the planned Columbia Heights Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee still plans to build at 4300 Central Ave. NE, Potthoff said, but there isn’t a set opening date.
In 2016 Hy-Vee purchased the building, expecting the store to be complete in 2018. The building will be renovated into a 90,000-square-foot store.
In June 2018 the Columbia Heights City Council approved additional plans for Hy-Vee to develop a separate vacant property at 4707 Central Ave. NE into a convenience store and gas station known as Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh.
In June 2018 the Columbia Heights City Council approved additional plans for Hy-Vee to develop a separate vacant property at 4707 Central Ave. NE into a convenience store and gas station known as Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. Plans for the Fast & Fresh location say the 4,500-square-foot store will have six gas pumps to serve 12 vehicles at once.
Blaine man awaiting trial for allegedly killing his wife
Matthew Lynn Jansen, of Blaine, is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his wife Feb. 8.
Jansen, 46, is being held at the Anoka County Jail. He’s charged with felony level first-degree premeditated murder and felony level second-degree murder with intent (not premeditated).
According to the criminal complaint, at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 8, 911 communications received a call from Jansen saying he had shot his wife, 46-year-old Mary Jo Jansen. He told the 911 operator that the gun was now unloaded and sitting in the foyer of the home.
Blaine police officers were dispatched to the Jansens’ home on the 2700 block of 95th Avenue NE in Blaine. Upon arrival officers instructed Jansen to exit the home unarmed, and authorities say he complied without incident.
Officers then entered the home and found Mary Jo Jansen in the upstairs bedroom. She was pronounced deceased at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to her head or neck area, according to the complaint.
Officers reported finding a .44 handgun on the steps of a staircase in the home, two spent .44 cartridges in the upstairs bedroom near Mary Jo Jansen’s body and an empty .44 handgun gun case in the back of Matthew Jansen’s truck.
Family members also mentioned they had previously removed firearms from the home and Matthew Jansen’s possession after an incident in December, according to the complaint.
Matthew and Mary Jo Jansen’s two children were not in the home, nor was anyone else, when the incident occurred.
While still at the scene, Matthew Jansen allegedly told officers, “I can’t believe I did it,” and, “I guess I don’t have to worry about a divorce now,” according to the complaint.
After further investigations by the Blaine Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, detectives learned from family members that Mary Jo Jansen had served Matthew Jansen with divorce paperwork around Thanksgiving. The Jansens continued living together, but Mary Jo Jansen was expected to permanently move out Feb. 9, according to the complaint.
Matthew Jansen’s jury trial starts at 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 6, at the Anoka County Courthouse.
Discrimination suit hit District 11
A lawsuit was filed early in 2019 alleging the Anoka-Hennepin School District discriminated against a transgender student.
The ongoing suit claims a former Coon Rapids High School student, identified only by his initials in the suit, had his right to equal access to public schools denied. The argument centers on the boy being required to use an enhanced privacy restroom to change, separated from other students.
On March 26, 2019, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights filed to join the plaintiff in the lawsuit. In a court order filed Aug. 5, 2019, Judge Jenny Walker Jasper allowed the state to join the suit and also ruled against the school district’s motion to dismiss all claims.
Jasper ruled the Department of Human Rights could intervene because of the case’s general public importance and because the department’s ability to bring future cases based on alleged gender identity discrimination could be hampered if it did not provide input on this case.
Arguing for dismissal the district said legal precedent allowed employers to designate restrooms using biological gender without consideration, vis-a-vis the 2001 lawsuit Goins v. West Group.
Anoka-Hennepin also claimed the student couldn’t sue the district because a private individual cannot sue for damages without permission from the Supreme Court. In addition the district argued the case was moot because the student is no longer enrolled in the district.
Jasper ruled against the district, reasoning that Goins v. West Group doesn’t apply due to legal obligations placed on school districts. She also ruled that while students couldn’t sue for damages against a government entity, they could sue to stop unconstitutional behavior.
A jury trial is set for March 2, 2020.
SLP house fire killed 2 brothers
A Spring Lake Park house fire claimed the lives of two brothers Nov. 16.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View and Fridley fire departments and the Spring Lake Park and Fridley police departments responded to a report of a house fire at 8:51 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the 500 block of 82nd Avenue Northeast in Spring Lake Park. Neighbors reported the fire.
Upon arrival firefighters found the attached garage fully engulfed, and fire had spread to the home.
The fire did not spread to any of the surrounding homes.
After the fire was extinguished, two victims were found dead inside the home.
The individuals were later identified as brothers Richard Dean Nelson, 56, and Rodney Dennis Nelson, 53, of Spring Lake Park.
According to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, the brothers died of smoke inhalation and that the cause of death accidental. According to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire could not be determined.
Madsen Park in Fridley got court upgrades, visit from Timberwolves
In late May the Minnesota Timberwolves and U.S. Bank announced Fridley as a winner of the “Our Courts. Our Future.” competition, awarding them a basketball court makeover and a visit from the Timberwolves.
After the city was selected as a finalist in the Twin Cities region, voting was open for three weeks for residents to vote for Fridley to win against St. Paul and Richfield.
The city had a court unveiling and basketball clinic, courtesy of the Minnesota Timberwolves and U.S. Bank, on Sept. 19 at the park, 735 73rd Ave. NE.
Led by Crunch, the Timberwolves mascot, and Jarrett Culver, a small forward for the team, a group of kids got to practice basketball on the new court after the unveiling.
Fridley Mayor Scott Lund spoke at ribbon-cutting ceremony, praising both U.S. Bank and the Timberwolves for the new court.
“Getting a new court like this — isn’t that wonderful? I think so,” Lund told the crowd.
Culver spoke of the importance of basketball courts being available for kids to play.
“I know it’s going to make a lot of memories,” he said.
County faced controversy over top job
The Anoka County Board drew fire in the first half of 2019 for appointing then-Board Chair Rhonda Sivarajah as county administrator.
The board made the appointment May 14 in a 4-2 vote, with Commissioners Mike Gamache and Mandy Meisner dissenting.
Sivarajah, who started the job June 12, replaced Jerry Soma, who spent close to 53 years as a county employee, including eight as county administrator.
Controversy erupted earlier in the year when Commissioner Mandy Meisner and members of the public objected to a resolution to appoint Sivarajah without any search or application process.
Meisner said she preferred a search but would settle for an internal posting.
Commissioner Scott Schulte felt strongly that the county should not conduct a regional or national search. He said that in his experience internal hires were often the best route. He also felt that interviews with any internal candidates should not be public. Public interviews are common for top jobs in local government units.
On March 26 the board deadlocked on a vote to appoint Sivarajah as county administrator with no formal search or application process. Commissioner Matt Look joined Gamache and Meisner in opposing the appointment at that time.
The County Board later agreed on an internal job posting process that allowed county employees and public officials to apply for the job. The process called for interviews with a committee of the County Board in order to prevent the interviews from being open to the public under the Minnesota Open Meeting Law.
Twenty-four candidates applied for the position during the internal posting period, and six met the minimum qualifications and were interviewed by the panel May 1. Three were named finalists.
The three-member panel that interviewed candidates was not unanimous in its recommendation. Gamache gave human services division manager Cindy Cesare the highest score, while Schulte and Commissioner Robyn West recommended Sivarajah.
After Sivarajah’s appointment, her District 6 seat on the County Board became vacant. A special primary in November narrowed the field from six to two.
Former Spring Lake Park Mayor Cindy Hansen, who resigned from her post in 2019 after being reelected in 2018, will face Lino Lakes Mayor Jeff Reinert in a special election to fill the seat Feb. 11.
The winner will serve until the end of 2020, and the seat will be on the ballot again in November.
Area schools hit construction milestones
Area school districts are in the midst of construction, with the Anoka-Hennepin School District and St. Francis Area Schools marking milestones in 2019.
Anoka-Hennepin opened two new elementary schools; Sunrise Elementary School opened in Blaine, and Brookside Elementary School opened in Ramsey.
Sunrise cost an estimated $35.4 million. It opened its doors Sept. 3 near the intersection of 125th Avenue Northeast and Lever Street Northeast.
Approximately 950 students in Kindergarten through fifth grade attend Sunrise Elementary School. From Sunrise, students go on to Northdale Middle School, Roosevelt Middle School and Blaine High School.
In Ramsey Brookside Elementary, located on Nowthen Boulevard Northwest, was built to account for rapid population growth in the district. Brookside cost approximately $35.4 million.
St. Francis Schools reached a milestone in its construction projects in 2019 with a substantive remodeling of East Bethel Elementary.
The St. Francis School District had a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to introduce the community to the newly remodeled East Bethel Elementary Oct. 8. Construction began Feb. 18, 2019, with the demolition of the portables on the south side of the building.
The extensive renovation at East Bethel Elementary improved security and transformed the floor plan to a “pod-based” environment. The pods are organized by grade level and are designed to be more efficient and make supervision and teaching easier.
The rest of St. Francis’ projects are being done in phases. The projects are funded by an $80 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2017.
SBM Fire Department celebrates 75 years
The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department celebrated its 75th anniversary Sept. 14 with a daylong event at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
The event’s activities included the Fit2Fight 5K and Fun Run, a SBM Fire Department history display, truck tours, live fire demonstrations, a silent auction, educational opportunities, giveaways, a tech dump, a Kids Zone, music and a fireworks show.
The SBM Fire Department was founded on Jan. 17, 1944, when residents incorporated the Spring Lake Fire Department, as a nonprofit corporation, starting with only two fire engines and 20 volunteer firefighters, according to SBM Fire Chief Charlie Smith.
The department originally served the communities of Arden Hills, Blaine, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Mounds View, Shoreview and Spring Lake Park.
Today it provides hazard response, fire prevention services and public fire education to the communities of Spring Lake Park, Blaine and Mounds View.
The SBM Fire Department’s current daytime response team includes 11 full-time department personnel staffing Fire Stations 1 and 3 plus 12 full-time Blaine employees staffing Fire Station 5. During the evening the full-time employees and 55 volunteer firefighters respond to calls out of their assigned stations.
Man charged in Fridley van fire that killed girl
In early August a man was charged with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of negligent fire following the death of a 6-year-old girl in Fridley.
A van caught fire Aug. 6 in a Walmart parking lot at 8450 University. The fire spread to a van next to the first, injuring two girls who were asleep inside the vehicle while their mother shopped inside.
A 6-year-old girl died of her injuries, and her 9-year-old sister was injured.
Roberto Lino Hipolito, 70, of Long Beach, California, had a cook stove in the trunk of the first vehicle that he was using prior to the fire. Hipolito did not allow enough time for the stove to cool, which likely started the fire, according to the criminal complaint.
The fire spread to neighboring vehicles within three to four minutes.
As firefighters were extinguishing the flames, a 33-year-old Coon Rapids woman ran out of the store screaming that her kids were in one of the vehicles, the charges say, and officers removed the girls from the vehicle. Both were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where the 6-year-old died later that evening.
Hipolito has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 13.
Woman sentenced to 21 years for murder of Blaine baby
A Brooklyn Center babysitter was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison July 22 for killing 9-month-old Blaine infant, Colton Senogles, who was left in her care.
On June 21 Jennifer Lynn Baldwin, 38, was found guilty in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis of second-degree murder while committing assault in the third degree of a victim under the age of 4.
Baldwin was sentenced July 22 to a prison term of 255 months (21 years, 3 months), and was credited 36 days she had already served in jail.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 15, 2018, police and paramedics arrived at Baldwin’s residence on a report of an infant in need of medical attention. Arriving officers observed that Colton was lethargic and appeared to be laboring to breathe.
The baby was transported by ambulance to a hospital and treated for head injuries. Colton died five days later, on March 20, 2018.
An autopsy performed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office found evidence of blunt force head injury in the victim, including brain damage, hemorrhages in both eyes and contusions on the scalp and ear.
Baldwin initially told investigators that she had laid Colton down to sleep and after approximately a half an hour he woke up and was “fussing” and she noticed his eyes would “roll back.”
Investigators again interviewed Baldwin with the autopsy evidence and information from a child abuse specialist. She admitted she had handled the boy “roughly” and “aggressively,” according to the report.
Dozens of family members and friends of Colton attended the sentencing hearing July 22 wearing “Team Colton” T-shirts and carrying blue rocks of kindness bearing an image of Colton with Jesus. Blue is the color of child abuse prevention.
A few victim impact statements were given prior to Baldwin’s sentencing.
“I’m the mother of an angel,” said Caitlin O’Brien, his mother. “I miss my son more than everything. I miss my life, and he was my life.”
Fridley man convicted of 1st-degree manslaughter in January shooting
In early December, a 25-year-old Fridley man was convicted of first-degree manslaughter following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in January 2019.
On Dec. 2, 2019, Travon Wallace was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison with credit for 324 days served. Other charges against Wallace were dropped.
Wallace entered a plea agreement Sept. 23 in which he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and had second-degree murder and weapons possession charges dropped.
Tamarr Long, 21, of Fridley, is charged with aiding an offender and could face up to 10 years in prison.
According to a criminal complaint, Fridley police responded to a call about a boy shot near the 6100 block of Fifth Street Northeast. Police found Keimonte White with multiple gunshot wounds. White died of his injuries at Hennepin County medical Center.
Two men with White said he was contacted to provide a ride for a fee to an unknown man, later identified as Wallace. They went to the 6100 block of Fifth Street Northeast to pick up Wallace. Wallace entered the van and shot White multiple times,. A witness told police that Long said someone was shot and showed the witness the gun. Long told the witness his “cousin” did the shooting and gave him the gun.
Wallace and Long were arrested Jan. 14, 2019, in connection with White’s death.
Northtown Transit Center relocation project advanced
The Northtown Transit Center relocation project at Northtown Mall in Blaine is finally moving forward after years of negotiations.
On Oct. 7, the Blaine City Council unanimously voted in favor of the final plat of subdividing a 35-acre parcel into two lots located at 398 Northtown Drive NE.
Lot 1 would be 31.89 acres and lot 2, 3.23 acres.
The preliminary plat for the project was also unanimously approved Sept. 16.
Northtown Mall is currently located in lot 1. The Metropolitan Council also runs a Metro Transit hub on the southwest side of lot 1.
The new Northtown Transit Center would be moved to an overflow parking area on lot 2 that’s located on the south side of the mall and north of the Sanburnol neighborhood in Spring Lake Park.
The mall’s owners, Washington Prime Group, intend to negotiate a land transfer with the Metropolitan Council for lot 2 where the new Metro Transit hub will be built.
While the Blaine City Council has voiced unanimous support for the project, the Spring Lake Park City Council has unanimously voiced their opposition against it because of the potential public safety and noise effects it would have on the Sanburnol neighborhood.
Still, the project is moving forward, and according to Washington Prime Group, a construction date will be announced in 2020.
Forgotten Star Brewing opened in Fridley
In November Forgotten Star Brewing, Fridley’s first microbrewery, opened for business in a renovated World War II-era factory.
The brewery, at 38 Northern Stacks Drive, occupies what’s left of The Northern Pump Company, a 1.5-million-square-foot production facility built for World War II.
Forgotten Star had its well-attended grand opening Saturday, Nov. 16, where head brewer Matt Asay debuted a number of beers, including what have become their bestsellers, Northstar Cream Ale and Big Stick IPA.
On Forgotten Star’s opening day, about 1,100 people came through the glass doors to try beer or hang out, taproom manager Lily Altemose said. Since then business has been steady.
Owner Andy Risvold said Forgotten Star is meant to be a community space. People can show up to try new beer, grab some food from a visiting food truck, play games or just hang out with friends and family.
SLP shooting left 1 dead, several injured
Tragedy struck Spring Lake Park Dec. 22, 2019 when a 19-year-old St. Paul man was killed and several others injured during a shooting in the parking lot of the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall.
According to Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Commander Wayne Heath, officers from the Spring Lake Park Department responded to a report of a shooting at 12:08 a.m. in the parking lot of the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall located at 8407 Plaza Blvd, in Spring Lake Park.
Multiple victims with gunshot wounds were located and treated by law enforcement and medical personal.
Chai Yang, 19, of St. Paul, was pronounced dead. Authorities identified the surviving victims as Ger Yang, 29, of Pine City; Keng Moua, 19, of St. Paul; Chimua Lor, 22, of St. Paul; Lee Vang Lor, 38, of St. Paul; Jann Her, 34, of St. Paul; John Thoa, 26, of St. Paul; and Kou Yang, 37, of St. Paul.
The incident occurred when hundreds were gathered at the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall for Bigg Monster’s Ugly Sweater Party, an 18-plus event hosted by Midwest Monstaz and featuring rapper $tupid Young, Jon Snow, Budd Khang and Kid Swami.
Media reports say authorities suspect the incident involved two rival street gangs, based on an affidavit for a search warrant filed Dec. 23 in Anoka County District Court.
The case remains under investigation by the Spring Lake Park Police Department, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.
A GoFundMe page has been set-up to help with Yang’s funeral. To donate, visit bit.Ly/2F63gVG.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.