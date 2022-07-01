BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On June 20 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE there was a theft from a motor vehicle.
• On June 20 in the 12600 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a motor vehicle.
• On June 20 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE there was a theft from a motor vehicle.
• On June 20 in the 800 block of 96th Avenue NE there was a theft from a motor vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On June 20 in the 9800 block of Jackson Street NE there was a delayed report of a burglary and property damage to a vehicle.
• On June 21 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE an occupied stolen vehicle was recovered. Drugs were also located in the stolen vehicle.
• On June 22 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 22 in the 1800 block of 122nd Lane NE there was a delayed
report of lawn ornaments being stolen.
Property damage
• On June 17 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE a male was arrested for damaging a squad car and disorderly conduct.
• On June 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 97th Avenue NE a crash occurred resulting in injuries.
• On June 18 in the 11600 block of Davenport Street NE property damage was reported.
• On June 19 in the 11800 block of Monroe Street NE a suspect was arrested for causing property damage during a domestic incident.
• On June 19 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE a grass fire occurred.
• On June 20 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE property damage was reported.
• On June 21 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a grass fire occurred.
• On June 22 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a vehicle and bicyclist were involved in a crash that resulted in minor injuries.
• On June 21 in the 8500 block of Edison Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On June 23 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and North Road NE there was a delayed report of a car and pedestrian being involved in a crash that resulted in minor injuries.
Assault
• On June 18 in the 9100 block of Tippecanoe Street NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault against a parent.
• On June 18 in the 1000 block of 96th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On June 22 in the 1100 block of 104th Way NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female who suffered head pain after being knocked unconscious.
• On June 22 in the 9600 block of West Sandpiper Drive NE there was a report of an assault. No one was charged.
• On June 23 in the 0-99 block of 111th Lane NE a domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On June 17 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 18 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 21 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male driver, who was found sleeping in his vehicle, was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On June 22 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and illegal transport of a firearm.
• On June 23 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.
• On June 23 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE a driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and for having no proof of insurance.
Miscellaneous
• On June 21 in the 600 block of 91st Avenue NE a man was found dead in his home. The man is 71-year-old male who died of a medical issue and his death is believed to not be suspicious.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On June 14 in the 3800 block of McKinley Street NE mail was stolen.
• On June 15 in the 700 block of 37th Avenue NE a package was stolen.
• On June 15 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 16 in the 4500 block of Chatham Road NE a house was burgled.
• On June 16 in the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a theft occurred.
• On June 18 in the 5200 block of Fifth Street NE a theft was reported.
• On June 18 in the 4400 block of Central Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On June 19 in the 5000 block of Jackson Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 19 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On June 20 in the 3800 block of Third Street NE a trailer was stolen.
Property damage
• On June 15 in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On June 17 in the 4300 block of Benjamin Street NE property damage was reported.
• On June 20 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop property damage occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On June 15 at the intersection of 41st Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Fridley, was arrested for a second-degree DUI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 15 in the 7400 block of Central Avenue NE $15,000 in cash was stolen from a business during a burglary.
• On June 15 in the 400 block of 75th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On June 15 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE male and female shoplifters were detained following a theft. The male received a citation for the theft. The female was arrested for having outstanding warrants and cited for theft and for providing a false name.
• On June 15 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a tire was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 17 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a woman reported her vehicle was stolen possibly by her friend who stayed overnight at her apartment.
• On June 17 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a motor vehicle.
• On June 17 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE two female shoplifters were cited for theft and arrested for having outstanding warrants.
• On June 18 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred. The male suspect was not immediately arrested.
• On June 18 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE a theft occurred.
• On June 18 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male shoplifter was cited for a theft and for providing officers with a false name. He was then arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On June 19 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft was reported. The male suspect was located on a nearby bus and arrested for theft.
• On June 19 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was cited for a theft.
• On June 21 in the 400 block of Mississippi Street NE a vehicle was damaged after an unknown suspect or suspects attempted to steal it.
• On June 21 in the 100 block of 61st Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On June 15 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE one male juvenile, with non-life threatening injuries, was transported to a hospital after being involved in a crash.
• On June 18 in the 400 block of Mississippi Street NE a small fire occurred.
• On June 18 in the 6200 block of Kerry Lane NE a fire occurred.
• On June 19 in the 1500 block of 68th Avenue NE officers responded to a report of children maliciously starting a fire in a parking lot. Officers located the children and spoke with their guardian.
Assault
• On June 15 at a Mercy Hospital a Unity Campus nurse was assaulted in the emergency room. The suspect was not immediately arrested.
• On June 15 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred. The male suspect was not immediately arrested.
• On June 16 in the 500 block of 61st Avenue NE officers responded to a report of juveniles fighting. Upon arrival, officers separated the juveniles and medical treatment was provided to one juvenile who was pepper-sprayed by an unknown juvenile. The juvenile did not wish to pursue charges.
• On June 17 at a Mercy Hospital a Unity Campus employee’s hand was struck by a patient.
• On June 20 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE a suspect was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On June 21 in the 900 block of Overton Drive NE officers responded to a possible shooting. Officers took statements from all parties and developed suspect information.
DWI, drugs
• On June 18 in the 4800 block of Third Street NE a female driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and cited for driving after revocation and for having no proof of insurance.
• On June 19 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a driver, who was pulled over for a signal violation, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On June 19 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE a driver, who was pulled over for speeding, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On June 19 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a slumped over driver was arrested for a DWI.
• On June 19 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and cited for driving after revocation and for having no proof of insurance.
• On June 19 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a female, who was found sleeping in a vestibule, was arrested for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Hennepin County. Pills were located on the female and she was also arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On June 17 in the 600 block of 81st Avenue NE a bike was stolen.
• On June 20 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 23 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a motor vehicle.
• On June 23 in the 8200 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On June 23 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft from a motor vehicle.
Property damage
• On June 17 in the 800 block of 82nd Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
• On June 18 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a fire occurred.
• On June 18 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a garage suffered damage after a vehicle crashed into it.
• On June 20 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a grass fire occurred.
Assault
• On June 18 at the intersection of Able Street NE and Manor Drive NE a driver, who was cited for driving after cancellation and for using a wireless device while driving, was arrested for obstruction with force.
