BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 12 in the 11200 block of Baltimore Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 12 in the 2300 block of Arnold Palmer Drive NE a burglary occurred in a residence’s open garage.
• On Aug. 13 in the 900 block of 121st Avenue NE Connexus equipment was stolen.
• On Aug. 14 in the 9100 block of Lincoln Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 15 in the 500 block of 87th Lane NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 15 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 15 in the 12300 block of Johnson Street NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.
• On Aug. 16 in the 12400 block of Cloud Drive NE a possible theft was reported.
• On Aug. 16 in the 600 block of 104th Court NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.
• On Aug. 17 in the 11200 block of Sixth Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 18 in the 10900 block of Fifth Street NE an abandoned stolen motorcycle was located.
• On Aug. 18 in the 10800 block of Sixth Street NE an adult female was arrested for first-degree drug possession. A handgun was also recovered, Two adult males fled from officers and were not immediately apprehended.
• On Aug, 18 in the 10600 block of University Avenue NE a credit card was stolen from a vehicle and the suspect(s) attempted to use it.
Property damage
• On Aug. 12 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a vehicle crashed into a building. No injuries were reported.
• On Aug. 12 at the intersection of 117th Avenue NE and Oak Park Drive NE property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 12 in the 00 block of Northtown Drive NE vandalism was reported.
• On Aug. 13 in the 9300 block of Fifth Street NE property damage occurred at a residence.
• On Aug. 14 in the 700 block of 104th Court NE property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 14 in the 9900 block of Fillmore Street NE a woman reported that an unknown person threw rocks at her window screen during the night resulting in damage.
• On Aug. 17 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle fire occurred in a parking lot.
• On Aug. 17 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 18 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE property damage was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 12 in the 11900 block of Terrace Road NE a male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant after he was found in a vehicle, parked in a driveway at a residence where an alarm was going off.
• On Aug. 12 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 13 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and DWI Breathalyzer test refusal and for a fourth-degree assault.
• On Aug. 14 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for possession of a BB gun in public.
• On Aug. 14 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and North Airport Road NE a motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle crash that resulted in injuries to the male driver and female passenger. The male driver was arrested for a DWI and criminal vehicular operation.
• On Aug. 15 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Aug. 16 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 101st Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree drug possession of methamphetamine and was cited for driving after revocation, for having no insurance and for having expired tabs.
• On Aug. 18 in the 9300 block of Central Avenue NE a female driver was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession and for driving after revocation.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 12 in the 3300 block of 91st Avenue NE there was a report of a male with a bow and arrow.
• On Aug. 13 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Interstate 35W NE Blaine officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a crash that resulted in injuries.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 10 in the 4200 block of Seventh Street NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 12 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 12 in the 2200 block of Forest Drive NE a burglary occurred.
Assault
• On Aug. 9 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a suspect was arrested for a second-degree domestic assault, property damage and disorderly conduct.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 11 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Minneapolis, was arrested for a DUI, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Aug. 12 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Van Buren Street NE a male driver, from Minneapolis, was arrested for a DWI.
• On Aug. 16 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Minneapolis, was arrested for a DWI, for having an open bottle and for possession of needles.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 10 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was seen on a security camera breaking into a locked back room at the location and accessing a safe during a fourth-degree burglary that resulted in fourth-degree criminal property damage. The male was not immediately located.
• On Aug. 10 in the 400 block of 67th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 10 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a bicycle was stolen from an underground garage of an apartment complex.
• On Aug. 11 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 11 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE a stolen trailer was recovered.
• On Aug. 11 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a wallet was stolen.
• On Aug. 12 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a phone was stolen from the basketball courts at a gym.
• On Aug. 12 in the 8000 block of Ranchers Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 13 in the 4900 block of Main Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 13 in the 6000 block of Woody Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 14 in the 6800 block of Channel Road NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Aug. 14 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was arrested for a theft, for having an outstanding warrant and for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Aug. 15 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE there was a report of a robbery by a male who threatened to shoot the victim. The male was not immediately located.
• On Aug. 15 in the 6500 block of Fifth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 16 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 16 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Aug. 10 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 10 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a patio door was reportedly damaged by an unknown individual.
• On Aug. 11 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On Aug. 13 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 14 in the 300 block of Hugo Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 15 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a male was arrested for a delayed report of property damage and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Aug. 15 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Aug. 10 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested following a fight with a female, the latter who had knives. The male was arrested for a second-degree assault and obstruction of justice. The female and a third party were transported to a hospital for injuries sustained during the fight.
• On Aug. 11 in the 6700 block of Channel Road NE a female reported her boyfriend had assaulted her by injuring her arm. The male was transported to a hospital for underlying cardiac health issues.
• On Aug. 11 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE there was a report of multiple people being involved in a fight that turned into a gun pointing incident.
• On Aug. 13 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a woman reported another woman had pointed a gun at her during a second-degree assault.
• On Aug. 13 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a mother, who reportedly was breaking things in an apartment, was arrested for a fourth-degree assault during a welfare check. The child in the apartment was put on a child protection hold and driven to a family member’s home nearby.
• On Aug. 14 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a female was arrested for a fifth-degree assault and for interfering with police.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 11 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE the male driver of a vehicle without a front license plate was arrested for third-degree possession of a controlled substance and was cited for driving after revocation, having no front license plate and for having no proof of insurance.
• On Aug. 11 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE the occupants of a vehicle that fled from officers during an attempted traffic stop and was later located, were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, felony fleeing from police officers, gross misdemeanor for providing false information to a police officer and/or for having an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 10 at the intersection of 71st Way NE and East River Road NE a vehicle fled from an officer and crashed. Two juvenile males fled from the vehicle and were located nearby by a police officer.
• On Aug. 11 in the 6900 block of East River Road NE multiple pieces of a handgun, along with ammunition, were recovered and placed into evidence.
• On Aug. 11 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle, with no front license plate, fled from officers during an attempted traffic stop.
• On Aug. 14 in the 400 block of Interstate 694 an officer attempted to stop a vehicle of a driver with an outstanding warrant, but the vehicle fled. The vehicle was later located unoccupied.
• On Aug. 14 in the 7500 block of Van Buren Street NE there was a report of possible solicitation of a minor.
• On Aug. 14 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a report of an indecent exposure incident.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 15 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 17 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE property was damaged during an attempted theft.
Assault
• On Aug. 14 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Aug. 14 in the 8100 block of Terrace Road NE a suspect was involved in a fifth-degree assault and made threats of violence.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 19 in the 8300 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 19 in the 8400 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
