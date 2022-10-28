I am counting down the days until the general election so that we can elect leadership in Blaine Ward 1 who will work with us and for us. Blaine has seen tremendous growth and development, but what about Ward 1? Where are the voices of residents when it comes to high rise apartments going up all over our community, the Northtown property, Highway 65, crime, and traffic safety?
We have the chance to elect Lori Saroya and bring a new style of leadership to Blaine- leadership that is community-centered and devoted to lifting our voices. Lori will advocate for our community and involve people who are directly impacted by the decisions the city council makes.
I support Lori Saroya for Blaine City Council because she has the experience from her many years in the nonprofit sector to smartly manage our tax dollars, create a safe and supportive community for our kids, tackle our problem roads and infrastructure head on, and help residents have a voice in the Northtown property updates.
I’m ready for Lori - she’s a mom and our neighbor. She understands our concerns for our community and what we love about where we live. She’s been a Blaine resident for 18 years and she is rais-ing her three kids here. This matters to me - and it should matter to you.
She knows how to do the work - she’s been on the Blaine Charter Commission for 7 years. She has a law degree and nearly two decades of experience in the nonprofit sector. Public service is in her blood.
Lori is devoted to building a healthy and strong Ward 1 for all of our families. We all chose Blaine as our home for a variety of reasons, but we can all agree that we want leadership that has its sights set on the future - and Lori is that leadership.
If you live in Blaine Ward 1 I urge you to vote for Lori Saroya on or before Tuesday, Nov. 8.
