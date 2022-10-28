To the editor:

I am counting down the days until the general election so that we can elect leadership in Blaine Ward 1 who will work with us and for us. Blaine has seen tremendous growth and development, but what about Ward 1? Where are the voices of residents when it comes to high rise apartments going up all over our community, the Northtown property, Highway 65, crime, and traffic safety?

