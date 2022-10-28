You must ask, why won’t Amada Márquez Simula (who running for re-election as Columbia Heights mayor) participate in a debate?
Her opponent, Cliff Johnson offered her an opportunity to participate in an open debate taking questions from a live audience of Columbia Heights residents. Johnson offered Simula several open dates to accommodate her schedule so we can assume scheduling was not the issue; He also provided for a well-established moderator.
So, we have to wonder what the reason for her refusing to participate is.
Mayor Simula’s rejection of the invitation reinforces her pattern of absence at many civic obligations, and is not limited to her missing seven city council meetings and work sessions in the seven months from December 2021 through June 2022. She also did not participate in the League of Women Voters Mayoral Forum last month. If you feel her civic commitment is lacking, you have a clear choice on Nov. 8.
Cliff Johnson who will bring engaged leadership, or Amada Simula who ignores the real issues. I know who gets my vote!
Jessica Oldham
Columbia Heights
Editor’s note: While Amada Márquez Simula did not attend in person the Sept. 19 League of Women Voters ABC Mayoral Forum, she did submit written introductory responses to the league that were read during the forum.
