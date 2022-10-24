To the editor:

The Kari Rehrauer/Jim Abeler race for the state Senate shouldn’t be a hard decision for most voters in District 35. Kari Rehrauer is for the values and freedoms all families deserve. She will assure paid Family and Medical Leave, so you can be there to take care of a sick family member or for the birth of your baby. Kari favors raising the minimum wage so everyone can afford to put food on their table, and not have to make hard decisions on buying the basic necessities or paying the bills.

