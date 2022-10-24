The Kari Rehrauer/Jim Abeler race for the state Senate shouldn’t be a hard decision for most voters in District 35. Kari Rehrauer is for the values and freedoms all families deserve. She will assure paid Family and Medical Leave, so you can be there to take care of a sick family member or for the birth of your baby. Kari favors raising the minimum wage so everyone can afford to put food on their table, and not have to make hard decisions on buying the basic necessities or paying the bills.
Kari‘s simple, common-sense message resonates with the majority of Minnesotans. Kari wants freedom to vote, freedom to love who you want, freedom to read what you want, and leave books on school shelves. Most importantly, she wants women to maintain their freedom to control their own choices and their own bodies.
Kari will act so that you have the freedom to send your children off to school without fear of harm from gun violence. She’ll deliver on the freedom from food insecurity, concerns over food safety and nutritional challenges, and freedom for you and your family to dwell on a healthy and livable planet.
Kari represents true American values. She’ll address climate change, lower the costs that Minnesotans pay for healthcare, and make sure that everyone, including corporations and big business, pay their fair share.
I believe Kari Rehrauer loves both her state and her country, and will fight for their values and freedom. In this coming election, I’m voting for Kari and I hope you will, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.