To the editor:
I’d like to take a moment to talk about a local educator, public servant, veteran, and friend - Jerry Newton.
Jerry is running for Minnesota’s 37th senate district this fall. I wanted to write this letter to speak to my personal experience with Jerry, and why I feel he is the best fit to represent our community.
I first met Jerry at a local café as a young 20-something year old. I had just returned to college after a short hiatus, and with the upcoming 2010 election I felt compelled to get involved in local politics again. Myself and six other Coon Rapids high school graduates and seniors decided to form “CRYPAC” - or the Coon Rapids Youth Political Action Committee.
CRYPAC was formed to get the youth informed on the issues and to start a get out the vote campaign. At the first meeting nearly a dozen voting-age high schoolers and young college students attended.
The local politicians and public servants that heeded the call? Then Ham Lake Mayor Paul Meunier, Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Brad Johnson (whom you should also strongly consider voting for this election for Anoka County Attorney), and Jerry Newton.
They took time out of their day to listen and help mentor and inform the, quite frankly, apathetic the youth vote. Jerry spoke on how local races function, the importance of meeting constituents, shared stories about door knocking (including when he was bitten on the rear-end by a pit-bull). He had a genuine interest in meeting with and building community.
Jerry taught a local government course at Anoka Ramsey Community College. When he wasn’t serving the public in office, he’s taught young minds the importance/function of community, voting, local government, etc. for years. The patience, empathy, knowledge, and dedication professor Newton displayed to my class was second to none.
Jerry Newton was a small business owner, he’s a professor, a bronze-star recipient from selfless service in Vietnam, a life-long public servant, but most of all? Jerry is a friend.
Please consider filling in that bubble for Jerry Newton this November.
Aaron Miles
Coon Rapids
