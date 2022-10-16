For many reasons, I am happy to support Tom Newland in his run for City Council. I worked with Tom on countless important projects in my position as the public relations director for a local non-profit since he established Allegra 29 years ago. I know firsthand Tom’s business acumen as well as his commitment to serving his customers with integrity and expertise.
Tom brings these same important attributes to a wide range of projects, boards, and committees in the Blaine and Anoka County communities. As a co-founder of the Blaine Business Council, as well as past chair of the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce, Tom has actively supported the continuing responsible growth and mix of area businesses to the benefit of all Blaine residents. Tom is also a founding member of the Panther Foundation, which clearly demonstrates his interest in and active support of children’s education. As a grandmother of 10 kids, five of whom live in Blaine, I appreci-ate his efforts.
Both my husband and I are 27-year Army war veterans and so we especially appreciate Tom’s active involvement in Blaine’s Yellow Ribbon Committee as well as his work on the Blaine Park Board which features a wonderful veterans’ memorial plaza. As a founding member of the Blaine Public Safety Association and past president of the SBM Fire Department, Tom has also worked tirelessly to promote a safer community for us all, and is committed to making Highway 65 a safer and easier roadway for its tens of thousands of daily travelers.
I wholeheartedly support Tom Newland to serve on the Blaine City Council and I encourage those Blaine residents who are looking toward to a bright and positive future to do the same. He will serve us well.
