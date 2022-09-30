To the editor:
The issues facing city governments each year are becoming more challenging and the city of Spring Lake Park is no exception.
I believe a fresh perspective and new energy are desperately needed in leadership to steer the city into the future. Such a mayoral candidate requires thoughtfulness, defies the status quo, views the city’s challenges as opportunities and seeks creative solutions.
Thankfully, there is one candidate running who embraces these characteristics: Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff. She has the skills required to lead, the knowledge necessary to address our city’s opportunities and the spirit to be an independent thinker as well as an amicable collaborator.
When Goodboe-Bisschoff ran for the council two years ago, I voted for her and I have not been disappointed.
I continue to be impressed with how she handles herself at City Council meetings. I have witnessed her expressing differing viewpoints from her colleagues. She is not a rubber stamp for business as usual.
I have appreciated her differing insight regarding Garfield Pond, her suggestions to seniors faced with rising rents, and her candor about resurfacing on 81st Street. While her views are not always aligned with the traditional group-think mentality, her opinions add a fresh perspective and enrich the discussion.
In addition, I appreciate her genuine interest in the city’s residents. In the nearly 20 years I’ve lived in this community, she has been the only council member who has ever reached out to me to discuss my perspective and concerns.
We need the kind of authentic leadership she will provide. Please join me in voting for Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff as Spring Lake Park’s next mayor.
Christine Jones
Spring Lake Park
