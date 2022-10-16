My name is Kelly and I have been a resident of Spring Lake Park for nine years. In those nine years, I have lived on Lakeview Lane Northeast enjoying the beauty of Spring Lake, just beyond my backyard. In the spring of 2021, I noticed much more activity of people allowing their dogs off-leash, destruction of trees, public urination and the operation of all-terrain vehicles, just off the new path created by city employees at Lakeside Lions Park.
I made several calls to the police regarding these issues, but unfortunately, these occurrences continued. I eventually contacted Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff with the Spring Lake Park City Council, regarding these concerns and the disruption of wildlife.
This included people and dogs disturbing the protected habitat of Sandhill Cranes. Barbara listened intently to all my concerns, performed her own investigation, contacted the DNR for more information and followed up with me in a timely manner.
I was pleased with the result. Signs were placed along the path to advise people not to disrupt the wildlife. With the presence of those signs, I have noticed people respecting the city ordinances and disturbances have drastically declined.
I am very pleased that Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff is now running for the Mayor of Spring Lake Park. She has my support and the support of many others who are also concerned for the environment and the quality of life in Spring Lake Park.
