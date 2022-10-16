To the editor:

My name is Kelly and I have been a resident of Spring Lake Park for nine years. In those nine years, I have lived on Lakeview Lane Northeast enjoying the beauty of Spring Lake, just beyond my backyard. In the spring of 2021, I noticed much more activity of people allowing their dogs off-leash, destruction of trees, public urination and the operation of all-terrain vehicles, just off the new path created by city employees at Lakeside Lions Park.

