To the editor:
I was astonished to read a neighbor’s letter from last Friday, in which she states that she could not find my policy positions. I am happy to expand on my priorities for her and other readers.
To the editor:
I was astonished to read a neighbor’s letter from last Friday, in which she states that she could not find my policy positions. I am happy to expand on my priorities for her and other readers.
I am running for State Representative because I believe in the American Dream – the idea that if you work hard, you can move up, be successful, and have a good life. As a CPA and tax-preparer, I saw too many of my hard-working clients, including my small business owners, knocked off track financially by the high costs of higher education and health care. I want to go to St. Paul to fight for a level playing field so that all of us can succeed if we work hard.
I believe that there are many important fixes to make government work for everybody. We’ve just spent too much time focusing on partisan noise that these solutions get overlooked or negotiated away. We should work towards health care that doesn’t break the bank, state-of-the-art nursing homes, schools that are well-resourced and set up to support our kids, and a local economy where small businesses can thrive.
It’s sad to see letters like this, where in the absence of researching every policy position of mine, the writer chose to assign me the harshest policy positions available - the ones that they don’t like. This seems to be, more often than not, a strategy from extreme Republicans to scare the public away from civil discourse.
Of course, I support our law enforcement. In Ramsey and Andover, we have been blessed with great police forces filled with strong and principled professionals. I’m a gun owner from a family of gun owners, of course I don’t want to “take everyone’s guns away.”
But like many responsible gun owners, I believe in the expansion of gun safety laws to curb the gun violence epidemic and high suicide rate.
I believe that we all do better when we all do better. If you want an advocate to fight for practical solutions to our everyday problems, please vote for me on Nov. 8.
Betsy O’Berry
Candidate for MN House District 31A
Ramsey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.