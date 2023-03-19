To the editor:
I like honesty, accuracy, and non-partisanship in my Senators. In a legislative newsletter of March 6-2023, Sen. Michael Kreun, R-Blaine, claimed that Minnesota’s multi-billion dollar surplus is due to overtaxing citizens.
To the editor:
I like honesty, accuracy, and non-partisanship in my Senators. In a legislative newsletter of March 6-2023, Sen. Michael Kreun, R-Blaine, claimed that Minnesota’s multi-billion dollar surplus is due to overtaxing citizens.
Yet the Reformer documented that federal stimulus money and a shift in online learning in education caused much of the surplus.
As cited by Minnesota Public Radio the Minnesota Management and Budget office said the surplus was due to “strong growth in income, consumer spending and corporate profits drove extraordinary revenues in fiscal year 2021.”
Kreun’s statement about the surplus being caused by over-taxing Minnesotans is not accurate, possibly dishonest, and partisan.
The Senator also claims that Democrats opposed giving any of this money back to citizens. DFL leaders last legislative cycle attempted to give quite a bit back, but politics stood in the way and that did not happen. The GOP criticized rebate checks proposed by Gov Tim Walz last year, calling it an election year gimmick.
In a June 22, 2022, Star Tribune article, Walz proposed returning half of the state’s surplus via direct checks. Kreun’s statement that the DFL is opposed to rebate checks is not true.
Kreun introduced a bill to eliminate taxes on Social Security. I like the idea of not taxing retirement income, but I also think the very wealthy should be paying a respectable tax, so to taxing Social Security on the wealthiest, makes sense.
Kreun’s claim that Democrats are against reducing or eliminating the state tax on Social Security is inaccurate. DFL representatives are considering a wide range of options, and may well eliminate or significantly reduce this tax.
Kreun insists that his solution, SF 1499, bypass the usual, and important, committee process, and be passed by the legislature.
Twice last week, GOP Senators tried to introduce SF1499 on the floor under the Urgency Rule. Now GOP Senate Minority Leader, Mark Johnson tells us the “bonding bill is dead in the water” unless SF1499 is passed.
We should not have to negotiate with legislative hostage takers.
Kelly Befus
Blaine
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.