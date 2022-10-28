Text Minnesota’s long-term care industry continues to be overwhelmed by a critical lack of staff and is facing an emergency. Senior care communities are stuck in a vicious cycle—inadequate state funding means wages can’t be raised to recruit and retain caregivers. Without enough workers, new residents are not being admitted into care settings and many settings are closing. And the number of Minnesota seniors who need care continues to grow.
Sen. Jim Abeler, Chair of the Senate Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee, under-stands that the way to break out of this cycle is investment into the long term care sector. Abeler is a committed champion of Minnesota seniors, and he understands the importance of swift and sustainable financial support to maintain access for seniors and their families. He has fought for long-term care providers against very difficult opposition and remains steadfast in his support. Even though the 2022 legislative session ended without the needed funding, Senator Abeler remains a fierce supporter for long-term care providers.
Senator Abeler recognizes the financial, workforce, and COVID-19 issues that providers faced over the course of the pandemic. Because of this recognition, Care Providers of Minnesota, a state-wide long- term care trade association, has selected Senator Jim Abeler (R-Anoka) as the recipient of their 2022
Public Official Champion of the Year award. This prestigious award honors an elected official who has gone beyond the call of duty in advocating for the long-term care community. We are grateful for his commitment to all seniors and look forward to his continued advocacy on behalf of the long-term care community.
