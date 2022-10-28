To the editor:

Text Minnesota’s long-term care industry continues to be overwhelmed by a critical lack of staff and is facing an emergency. Senior care communities are stuck in a vicious cycle—inadequate state funding means wages can’t be raised to recruit and retain caregivers. Without enough workers, new residents are not being admitted into care settings and many settings are closing. And the number of Minnesota seniors who need care continues to grow.

