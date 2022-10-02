To the editor:

There are so many high-stakes issues on the ballot this year for the mid-term elections. A top priority for me, and many people I know, is making sure our families are healthy and taken care of. Minnesota should be leading the nation in programs and services that help our families get access to the affordable healthcare we need without placing a financial strain on family budgets. Healthcare is a necessity, not a luxury.

