There are so many high-stakes issues on the ballot this year for the mid-term elections. A top priority for me, and many people I know, is making sure our families are healthy and taken care of. Minnesota should be leading the nation in programs and services that help our families get access to the affordable healthcare we need without placing a financial strain on family budgets. Healthcare is a necessity, not a luxury.
Hardworking parents should not have to be rich just to take their kids to the doctor. But Jim Abeler, who somehow was assigned to lead the Health and Human Services Committee, has shown a track record that would suggest he thinks being able to afford basic medicine is a privilege and not a right. This is a terrifying way of thinking for someone who has the power to make decisions on healthcare for our state.
Abeler has fought hard to cut Medicare and other programs that help low earning families get lifesaving medicine for their children – all the while claiming to be “pro-life.” He has shot down attempts to pass Paid Family and Medical Leave, tried to cut pay for Personal Care Assistants, and pushed to kick thousands of Minnesotans off of their health coverage.
Being unable to afford getting your child medical treatment when needed is a nightmare no parent should have to experience. I would urge anyone who wants the best for their children and families not to vote for Jim Abeler.
