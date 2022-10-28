To the editor:

Sen. Abeler was chief author of one of the most devastating Health and Human Services funding bills in memory and many of the problems facing Minnesotans today can be traced back to this. Abeler’s legislation cut over $1 billion from the Health and Human Services budget in 2011. The legislation cut funding from hospitals and nursing homes causing many, especially in rural areas, to close. Yet Sen. Abeler, who is a chiropractor, didn’t cut funding from chiropractors; his legislation actually requires medical assistance to pay chiropractors for providing acupuncture treatments and even telemedicine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.