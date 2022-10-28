Sen. Abeler was chief author of one of the most devastating Health and Human Services funding bills in memory and many of the problems facing Minnesotans today can be traced back to this. Abeler’s legislation cut over $1 billion from the Health and Human Services budget in 2011. The legislation cut funding from hospitals and nursing homes causing many, especially in rural areas, to close. Yet Sen. Abeler, who is a chiropractor, didn’t cut funding from chiropractors; his legislation actually requires medical assistance to pay chiropractors for providing acupuncture treatments and even telemedicine.
Sen. Abeler blamed these cuts on the recession, but the truth is he could have stood up to the pres-sure from his Republican colleagues and stood up for seniors and people with disabilities. He faced a choice to cut care for the poor and disabled, or increase taxes on the richest 7700 Minnesotans, and he did not choose those who needed his help.
If Sen. Abeler claims that making these cuts was painful to him, just remember that he boasted about these cuts at a 2014 U.S. Senate debate stating, “‘I’ve cut billions of dollars out of health care and entitlement spending, and I can cut a trillion.”
Sen. Abeler claims to be a strong voice for marginalized people. Collectively, his record is 20+ years of shameless protection of the wealthy. He voted against making insulin affordable, and he voted for in-creasing drug copays. He passed medical assistance costs on to the counties, which prevented my terminally ill mother from being able to afford medical equipment that her doctor recommended. Yes, it’s personal to me.
I will be voting for Kari Rehrauer this election; she will stand up for affordable and accessible healthcare for all.
