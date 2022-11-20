As Chair of the Senate District 31 DFL, I would like to congratulate our successful Republican opponents, Cal Bahr, Harry Niska and Peggy Scott.
I would also like to thank my District’s DFL candidates for their efforts here in the northern part of Anoka County - Jason Ruffalo, Betsy O’Berry and Bill Fisher.
While we were not able to elect DFLers in this new District, which was created with a heavy Republican majority last February, across the County, Anoka County continues to be very “purple.” North of County Road 14 and Main Street, where SD 31 is located, much of Anoka County is “red,” electing primarily Republican or conservative candidates. South of the County Road, Anoka County is primarily “blue,” electing DFLers or more progressive candidates.
In fact, of the eight Senate Districts that have at least a piece of Anoka County, Republicans won five and DFLers won three, but in SD 35, Republican Jim Abeler won by less than 190 votes out of over 34,000 cast, or it would have been four and four. And in the 12 House Districts located in Anoka County, the two parties tied with six each. DFLers were elected in 32B, 34B, 35A, 35B, 39A and 39B. Republicans were elected in 27B, 30B, 31A, 31B, 32A and 36A.
Both parties now have four more election cycles to work with these new legislative districts that we combatted in this year. Clearly the three districts across the center of Anoka County will be heavily contested for years - Districts 32, 35 and 36.
