Many have heard the claim that if it wasn’t for the abortion issue, Senator Jim Abeler would really be a Democrat. He’s cleverly worked to convince voters that he really was a “Man of the people” – hard working family people – and he always votes in the best interest of the average taxpayer. Boy, have we been fooled! We have badly misjudged Abeler, and now is the time to replace him with a “Woman of the people,” Kari Rehrauer.
Reading Abeler’s 2021-2022 voting record is an eye-opener:
He voted against an individual’s right to make private, personal decisions about reproductive health care, paid family and medical leave that could prevent families going bankrupt in certain emergencies, against family planning grants and family home visiting programs serving children under age 5.
Abeler overlooked a myriad of student, teacher and school needs while proposing a tax cut for the rich eight times the size of his Republican’s education bill. He voted against raising taxes on the wealthiest Minnesotans to fund the special education cross-subsidy. This is a huge loss for our Anoka-Hennepin School District.
He voted against increasing the state’s efforts to combat climate change, and even voted against acknowledging that humans are the leading cause of climate change. Where has his attention been?
When it comes to our elections and protecting democracy, Abeler voted to sew mistrust into our elections system, even against affirming that the individual with the most votes wins the election! Will he voice a “stop the steal” response when Kari Rehrauer defeats him this November?
Unimaginably, Abeler voted against requiring police to act in good faith, treat people with respect and uphold certain standards of justice. He even voted against a $500 million investment in public safety. Yet he proclaims he is pro-public-safety!
What does he support? $375 million in tax cuts for businesses, like his own, but against a $100 million tax cut for 1 million Minnesotans.
