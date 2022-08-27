To the editor:

Many have heard the claim that if it wasn’t for the abortion issue, Senator Jim Abeler would really be a Democrat. He’s cleverly worked to convince voters that he really was a “Man of the people” – hard working family people – and he always votes in the best interest of the average taxpayer. Boy, have we been fooled! We have badly misjudged Abeler, and now is the time to replace him with a “Woman of the people,” Kari Rehrauer.

