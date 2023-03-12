Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but once again we have a flip flopping politician in Saint Paul, more interested in siding with liberal extremists who favor things like drivers licenses for those here illegally, allowing felons to vote, and new regulations that will crush small businesses in our community than they are in actually doing the work to benefit the community they are supposed to advocate for.
The current culprit is the guy we just elected to “represent” us in Blaine and Lexington, Matt Norris. For instance, throughout the campaign Norris told voters, who are now his constituents, he was committed to eliminating the tax on social security.
As of today, March 6, his campaign website still says “First, cut taxes, like eliminating the tax on social security benefits…” In a tweet on June 4 2022 he calls this the “number one issue I hear about from seniors.” Yet when push came to shove he sided with extremists from Minneapolis and voted against HF 153, which would’ve done just that.
With crucial issues like Highway 65 funding and a $17.5 billion dollar surplus, I hope that broken promises don’t become the norm for Matt, but I won’t be holding my breath.
It’s been said that as long as a candidate’s values don’t differ drastically from their district, voters want someone they can trust. Unfortunately, at this point, Representative Norris is neither.
