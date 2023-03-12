To the editor:

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but once again we have a flip flopping politician in Saint Paul, more interested in siding with liberal extremists who favor things like drivers licenses for those here illegally, allowing felons to vote, and new regulations that will crush small businesses in our community than they are in actually doing the work to benefit the community they are supposed to advocate for.

