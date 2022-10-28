Jim Abeler should be re-elected for a lot of reason, especially for his work on keeping Anoka Technical College (ATC) open and being the person who led the charge to create Haven for Heroes, the veteran housing, programming and support operation in Anoka.
I was on the ATC Foundation when Jim led a number of distinguished leaders in the community to keep the college open. This was no easy task and the folks that Jim helped to pull together were folks on both sides of the political spectrum--big and small.
Years later, the then chancellor of MNSCU (now MN State) reached out to Jim and a few others in the community to take their temperatures on whether it was a good idea to have one president, of Anoka Ramsey, ATC and Cambridge Campus Center, instead of the three that were in place at the time. Jim again stepped up and worked with MNSCU and we now have one president that runs the colleges, saving time, money and making the three sites more operate more efficiently.
As to Haven for Heroes, it simply would not exist if were not for Jim’s unrelenting work on organizing and working the project. More than a just being a board member, Jim has had a jack hammer in one hand and paint brush in the other.
Other Senate Districts should be so lucky to have such a senator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.