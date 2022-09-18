My husband and I have been residents of city of Ramsey for 20 years, and will be voting for Dan Specht in the upcoming City Council election. We believe Dan is still the candidate who will help ensure our community thrives, stays fiscally responsible, holds fast to the family values we as residents hold dear and help Ramsey progress into a future where its residents, schools and businesses will thrive.

We have known Dan Specht and his family for over 12 years, and have had the privilege to serve and volunteer alongside his family at church, community outreach events, and have helped Dan during the Happy Days events.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.