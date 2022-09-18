My husband and I have been residents of city of Ramsey for 20 years, and will be voting for Dan Specht in the upcoming City Council election. We believe Dan is still the candidate who will help ensure our community thrives, stays fiscally responsible, holds fast to the family values we as residents hold dear and help Ramsey progress into a future where its residents, schools and businesses will thrive.
We have known Dan Specht and his family for over 12 years, and have had the privilege to serve and volunteer alongside his family at church, community outreach events, and have helped Dan during the Happy Days events.
He is an honest, hardworking, and conscientious individual who is community oriented. We have witnessed first-hand that Dan is a person of integrity not only in his everyday life, but also in how he and his wife serve the people they come in contact with and the community in which they live.
Dan is a hard-working and involved part of our community and City Council, not only attending city meetings and City Council sessions, but also makes a point to attend community and local business events, neighborhood night out events and volunteers. He has put forth that same energy, determination and hard work into his campaigns.
Throughout his campaigns, Dan walks door-to-door to connect with residents, places signs, stays involved in community events and meetings. We believe Dan Specht has the integrity, fiscal experience, drive and heart for Ramsey that will help our community grow stronger.
We urge others to also vote to re-elect Dan Specht.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.