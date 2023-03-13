Political polarization and extremism are concerns for Minnesotan on both sides of the aisle. Ranked Choice Voting is a concrete step to curbing it.
RCV is an “instant-runoff’ where voters rank their preferences and the lowest performing candidates’ votes are re-assigned until a candidate reaches 50% of the total.
RCV changes incentives for candidates. When a candidate is also competing for second and third choice votes, they are less likely to take extreme positions and more likely to be civil and focus on the issues. This moderating effect also comes into play when governing.
RCV election winners have often built broader coalitions and are more responsive to that broad majority.
RCV gives voters more choice. Under our current election system, voters feel pressured to vote against a certain candidate instead of voting for a preferred candidate.
RCV empowers third party and independent candidates as voters are able to support them while knowing their vote isn’t “wasted.” With RCV, third parties and independents become an important part of the conversation instead of viewed as irrelevant ‘spoilers’.
The Minnesota House and Senate are set to consider bills in 2023 to move all state-wide races to RCV. I encourage you to reach out to your representatives to support these bills to make Minnesota less polarized and more responsive to voters.
