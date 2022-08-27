My parents sacrificed everything to come to America so that I can live free. Therefore, my vote is sacred to me, and I am happy to see that MN Senate candidate Karen Attia is all for election integrity.
As a born-again Christian, a naturalized American, a wife, a mother, a veteran, a business owner, a life learner, I feel blessed to live in this community among so many kind, generous and hard-working people. It is one of the main reasons why I love America wholeheartedly. To protect our God-given unalienable rights and to ensure our voices are heard, I will be voting for Karen Attia as our State Senator for District 34 this November.
When Karen called me, she took her time to get to know me; she asked questions and listened to my concerns. Then later, Karen came to my door to meet me and my husband in person. Raising her four boys as a single mom, having owned and operated her small business along with working as a Critical Care Nurse, anyone can easily see she is one tough, resilient and caring lady.
Because Karen Attia is no stranger to obstacles (as she is driven by her work ethic and personal integrity), Karen would maximize her resources and empower others to help her get the job done right. She is the “breath of fresh air” we need to rejuvenate our community.
I am excited to see where Karen will take us. Now, in reminding you to fulfill your civic duty (in Champlin, Dayton, Rogers, Brooklyn Park and Coon Rapids), please join me and vote for Karen Attia this November.
When we, the people, do our part and Karen serves as our Senator for District 34, together, we will restore our republic and ensure our children will have the opportunities to create and claim the American dream.
