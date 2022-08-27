My parents sacrificed everything to come to America so that I can live free. Therefore, my vote is sacred to me, and I am happy to see that MN Senate candidate Karen Attia is all for election integrity.

As a born-again Christian, a naturalized American, a wife, a mother, a veteran, a business owner, a life learner, I feel blessed to live in this community among so many kind, generous and hard-working people. It is one of the main reasons why I love America wholeheartedly. To protect our God-given unalienable rights and to ensure our voices are heard, I will be voting for Karen Attia as our State Senator for District 34 this November.

