A new session of the MN Legislature has just begun. A new year is before us, full of opportunities to do good. We expect our legislators to take these opportunities and work to improve the lives of people in the State of Minnesota. We expect them to do good as much as it is in their power to do so.
But this is not what the Democrats, who are in the majority in our Legislature, are doing.
Their No. 1 priority is to pass radical abortion legislation.
They intend to make absolutely certain that anyone, for any reason, can have an abortion up until the very moments before a baby is born. They will not consider even the most reasonable restrictions. Democrats have voted down every amendment offered by Republicans. They will not consider measures to protect the lives of mothers. They will not consider protections for underage girls. They will not even consider restricting the barbaric practice of partial birth abortions.
How unspeakably sad! This is the opposite of doing good.
Where is our humanity? Where is our sense of what is right and wrong? Have our hearts become so hardened, so insensitive, that we can stand by and approve the killing of fully formed babies in the womb?
We can hide behind righteous sounding words that portray an acceptable facade. Words such as “Choice,” “Reproductive Rights,” and “Women’s Health.” But the reality is abortion is the taking of innocent human life. You cannot get around this fact.
We must speak up! We must stand against this inhuman agenda. Please contact your legislators and let them know you want them to vote no on this legislation. (The bill in the House is HF1, in the Senate it’s SF1). Then hold them accountable for how they vote.
All human life is precious including unborn babies in the womb. We must take the opportunities before us to protect human life as much as it is in our power to do so.
