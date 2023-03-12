To the editor:
I am a constituent of Representative Omar, who was recently removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on a party-line vote.
To the editor:
I am a constituent of Representative Omar, who was recently removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on a party-line vote.
All four of her Republican colleagues from Minnesota voted for her removal.
The reasons given for her removal were that in 2019 she tweeted that our policies towards Israel are influenced by campaign contributions and by a Jewish lobbying organization, (AIPAC). The fact that our congressmen can be influenced by campaign contributions and lobbying by special interest groups should be of no surprise to anyone.
But she was accused of using a trope like that of “rich Jews run the world and are out to get us.” This trope’s current form is “George Soros controls the world and Jews will replace us.”
Her Democratic colleagues persuaded her to apologize. In 2021 she compared Israel to an apartheid state. She was again accused of being an antisemite. Former president Jimmy Carter, who mediated the peace between Israel and Egypt in 1978, published a book in 2006 criticizing Israel entitled: “Palestine, Peace Not Apartheid.” He was accused of antisemitism.
The Democrats opposed her removal, saying the Republicans removed her because of her identity, a Muslim woman of color and an immigrant.
The Republicans countered that “her world view of Israel is so diametrically opposed to the committee’s.”
The new chairman said that “I don’t mind differences of opinion but this goes beyond that.”
Around Feb. 3 the Star Tribune reprinted an article from the New York Times authored by Peter Beinart. The headline was: “When Ihan Omar Asks Questions, Her Colleagues Should Listen.”
He wrote that “removing voices of dissent… hurts the conduct of foreign policy. He cited a 2021 survey by the Alliance for Democracies Foundation of over 50,000 people in 53 countries, asking “which global power they thought most threatened democracy in their nation. The U. S. came in first”.
Omar is a dissenting voice from the usual self-congratulation coming from the rest of the committee. Remember the Vietnam War and the Iraq War. The dissenters sometimes turn out to be right.
John LaBreche
Fridley
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.