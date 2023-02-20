To the editor:
This is part of a letter to the Editor I (Gene Hodel) submitted four years ago:
“The issue of recreational marijuana has now come into our state picture. I knew it was only a matter of time before this would happen.
My first thought is why any common-sense individual would want recreational marijuana.
Two reasons, that I can think of, are money or a very dull life.
The money idea usually comes from our state officials. Similar to legalizing and expanding gambling, the idea of additional revenue is always tempting.
My point that whether or not it is a net gain for revenue into the state budget, it is going in the wrong direction for the well being of the people in Minnesota.
Who would you rather have control of a car, train or airplane? A person with no marijuana in the body or a person with marijuana in the body. Hopefully you don’t have struggle with the answer.
It always amazes me how often the elected officials and part of the citizenry of Minnesota leans in the direction to do damage to the well being of the individual. Be it abortion, gay marriage, gambling or drugs. The push to legalizing marijuana is in the name of greed …..”
So here we are four years later.
The other disaster is the abortion bill that the Gov. Tim Walz just signed into law (on . The Democrats and those who voted for them are making every attempt to totally destroy our state’s moral ethical level.
It is the most deadly bill against the life of the unborn and just born children in the country.
So the question to those of us that have at least some level of common sense is what are we going to do to unseat Democrats at the polls. If their liberal agendas are not prevented, can legalized pedophilia, legalized prostitution and legalized elderly euthanasia in Minnesota be far behind?
Gene Hodel
Oak Grove
