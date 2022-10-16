To the editor:
Bernie Sanders is sidelined; but his climate goals are still the goals of everyone who doesn’t have their head in the sand. We have a local candidate in Minnesota Senate District 35, Kari Rehrauer, who is committed to climate action.
Her opponent, Sen. Jim Abeler, has never voted for any state-level legislation that mitigates against our oncoming climate catastrophe. A vote for Kari will help ensure that we reach a decarbonized economy sooner, rather than not at all. Kari is a former science teacher, and she really “gets it!”69% of U.S. adults, when polled, report being dedicated to climate action. This November we must vote for the party that supports passing climate legislation. That’s the Democratic Party.
All the Republican Party has done is delay, defer, and deadlock anything that hints at eliminating the climate disaster. The “Uber-Rich” don’t want to pay for mitigating global warming, because they know that they’re the ones who are mostly going to have to pay for it, even though they are also the ones who have profited the most by the unchecked burning of fossil fuels.
Most human beings I know want their children and grandchildren to live on this Earth for a long, long time; yet it appears the Republican Party is okay with burning fossil fuels as long as their big business supporters keep making money until Earth is uninhabitable by human beings. This has to end; we have to stop this nonsensical despoiling of our planet.
Kari Rehrauer will deliver on championing climate action for Minnesota. Kari will join with other climate leaders across the State so that Minnesota is the model for the Midwest. We don’t have to be disillusioned. We have leaders like Kari right here in Minnesota, where we can grow a nucleus of voices who can finally pitch to any future administration what has been unimaginable under the current National Congress.
All politics is local, and all change begins at home. Let’s all get out and elect Kari Rehrauer as our new State Senator.
Roger Johnson
Coon Rapids
