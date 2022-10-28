An issue that is very near and dear to my heart is ending the sale of puppy mill dogs. In puppy mills, the breeding dogs suffer due to being confined for years and bred repeatedly. The puppies can suffer from chronic ailments that, at times, result in death. And the families too, who purchase sickly dogs, suffer from financial and emotional loss.
I have voiced my concern at the inaction of the city of Blaine to put a stop to the sale of puppies and kittens from these mills in Blaine as other cities in Minnesota have already done. Scott Rosochacki listened to my concerns and responded.
While you might not be as passionate about ending the sale of dogs from puppy mills as I am, I think we can agree that we all deserve a proactive council member who will listen to us and act on our behalf.
The residents of Ward 1 in Blaine have been left behind for far too long. We deserve better. The issues we care about should matter to our elected officials. I’m tired of being disregarded, and you should be too.
If you live in Blaine City Council Ward 1, vote for Scott Rosochacki for City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Scott understands the values of the people of Blaine and supports the Humane Pet Store Ordinance. It is time to elect a city council member in Ward 1 who understands this is both a people and animal issue that needs action to end the suffering.
