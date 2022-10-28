To the editor:

An issue that is very near and dear to my heart is ending the sale of puppy mill dogs. In puppy mills, the breeding dogs suffer due to being confined for years and bred repeatedly. The puppies can suffer from chronic ailments that, at times, result in death. And the families too, who purchase sickly dogs, suffer from financial and emotional loss.

