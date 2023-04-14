To the editor:
“Minnesotans for Freedom” is attempting to convince you that Representatives Zack Stephenson and Jerry Newton are shilling for Big Insurance and Pharmacy Benefit Managers.
I refer to the ads in the Anoka Union Herald on April 7 purchased by “Minnesotans for Freedom.” As of this writing if you Google this group, you will not find anything. There is an organization with a similar name, but it is not exactly the same.
Note the address is a P.O. Box and there is no phone number or email address. Not exactly a sign of transparency.
There is a pretty good chance the money comes from the pharmaceutical industry via their lobbying arm PhRMA. PhRMA has recently had a least two full page ads in the StarTribune with a similar message.
So what is going on? Reps. Stephenson and Newton are both in favor of a Pharmacy Price Review Board for the state. The pharmacy industry does not like this so they are attacking our elected reps as well as “Big Insurance” and “PBMs” (pharmacy benefit managers).
If you look at the facts you will discover our costs per person for prescription drugs in the US are double that of other modern countries which use the same drugs.
It is true that big insurance and PBMs are not a friend of the average Minnesotan, but neither is the pharmaceutical industry. This is clearly a case of one pot calling two kettles black and attacking your elected legislators who are working to help the average Minnesotan.
If you read the ad, you will see the last paragraph suggests a “better” approach. That is a smoke screen. You will not find Minnesotans for Freedom supporting any legislation designed to reduce or control healthcare costs, they are simply blowing smoke.
I have a suggestion for the Anoka Union Herald.
Do not accept ads from ghost organizations which do not have a phone number, street address and email address.
If the source of the money funding the ad cannot be tracked, beware!!!
Mark Brakke
Coon Rapids
