A letter writer last week unfairly characterized Sen. Jim Abeler. Brian Baker – who is a Gov. Tim Walz appointee to the Statewide Independent Living Council –claimed that Abeler “caves to his party” and does a poor job in the Human Services arena.
Nothing could be further from the truth. As a disability service provider, I have worked closely with Abeler on Human Services issues over the past decade.
I have found him to be an extremely effective legislator, and a tireless champion for people with disabilities. His effectiveness is due, in part, to his willingness to reach across the aisle.
Just ask DFL Sen. John Hoffman, with whom Abeler has joined in passing countless bills to improve the lives of Minnesotans with disabilities. Without question, Abeler and Hoffman understand human services issues better than any other legislators, and are recognized as human services experts by their colleagues.
Moreover, because of their expertise, they frequently hold the state;s Department of Human Services accountable – which is desperately needed in light of the department’s history of dysfunction.
This is exactly what Minnesotans want: elected officials who work together and solve problems.
It’s no surprise that a Walz appointee would attack a highly effective Republican senator during election season, particularly one who’s been consistently pushing the governor to stop ignoring the needs of seniors and people with disabilities.
But the attack is based on politics rather than substance. And politics has no place in assuring people with disabilities get the supports they need.
In my view, there is no one more deserving of being re-elected than Sen. Jim Abeler.
