While most lakes in Minnesota are frozen and stilled, the Crooked Lake Area Association had the surface of the lake moving a few months ahead of schedule with its sixth annual (fifth successful) ice carousel on Jan. 7. This year, the association paired the ice carousel with their second annual “Ice Out,” a competition that will not only provide a cash prize to the winner, but funds that will continue to help maintain Crooked Lake. Association member and ice carousel mastermind Dan Anderson said.

“The association likes to be active with all the events on the lake, but Crooked Lake’s carousel is my invention,” Anderson said. “I’ve got a sister-in-law from Texas and her niece was visiting. She showed me how a guy in Finland made a carousel in the ice and wanted to see it for herself.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.