While most lakes in Minnesota are frozen and stilled, the Crooked Lake Area Association had the surface of the lake moving a few months ahead of schedule with its sixth annual (fifth successful) ice carousel on Jan. 7. This year, the association paired the ice carousel with their second annual “Ice Out,” a competition that will not only provide a cash prize to the winner, but funds that will continue to help maintain Crooked Lake. Association member and ice carousel mastermind Dan Anderson said.
“The association likes to be active with all the events on the lake, but Crooked Lake’s carousel is my invention,” Anderson said. “I’ve got a sister-in-law from Texas and her niece was visiting. She showed me how a guy in Finland made a carousel in the ice and wanted to see it for herself.”
While the Finns may have originated the idea (or were at least the first to publicize it), Anderson has found a way to perfect his process. An unsuccessful first attempt and prolonged hours carving on hands and knees has led to the invention of several convenient tools, including a center marker that helps create a uniform 50-foot radius and the mobile chainsaw dubbed, “The Ice Master 3000.”
“I’m a huge fan of Joel Hodgson and Mystery Science Theater 3000,” Anderson said, sharing the origin of his invention’s moniker. “The first time we cut the carousel, it was three guys and three chainsaws. We were on our hands and knees and it was back breaking work.”
To solve the problems they were having with the actual cutting, Anderson constructed a wooden frame with skis on the bottom, so that the chainsaw could be placed in the center of the invention at an optimal angle and height to cut the carousel in a standing position.
All said, it takes about an hour and a half to cut the carousel. A four to five inch gap leaves plenty of room for the disc to spin by the boat motor stuck through the ice on its outer edge, Christmas trees donated by Frattallone’s Hardware and large Rudolph and Clarice inflatables decorating its surface.
Just outside the circle, however, sits a 12-foot long fishing boat dubbed the “Crooked Lobstah.” It’s a reminder of CLAA’s ongoing “Ice Out,” a contest that will split the pot of purchased tickets between the winner of the contest and funds to care for and improve the lake.
Each ticket will allow participants to give both a date and a time at which they think the boat will crack through the ice and fall to the bottom of the lake. The person who gets the closest date and time without going over will be declared the winner. There will be a 24/7 webcam monitoring the boat on CLAA’s website, at crookedlakeiceout.org. Anderson spoke about the importance of raising funds to keep up the lake, which was awarded an “A” for water quality by the Minnesota DNR in 2021.
“Our number one thing is that we have a vested interest in taking care of the lake,” Anderson said. “No lakes in the metro area get an ‘A’ rating but we did. If we don’t take care of the lake, no one does.”
The CLAA works closely with the Minnesota DNR and the Coon Creek Watershed District to maintain the lake, working on things like water clarity, quality and protection against invasive species. You can head to facebook.com/CrookedLakeAreaAssociation to stay updated on what the CLAA and Anderson have planned for Crooked Lake.
“There’s lots of enjoyment to living on a lake,” Anderson said. “Events like these let us participate and take advantage of some of this winter weather. It’s kind of special to be able to do this.”
