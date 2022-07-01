Anoka County took a hit from inflation when it went out for bids for phase two of its 2022 countywide road overlay program.
The low bid of three came in at $10.132 million, well above the estimate of $8.611 million. By contrast, the low bid for the phase one projects ($4.89 million) awarded by the Anoka County Board March 22 was under the estimate ($5.019 million).
A major reason is the spike in the cost of bituminous, which is used to pave the roads, according to Joe MacPherson, transportation division manager and county highway engineer.
That cost has gone up from $60 a ton in March to $100 a ton now, while the increase in gas prices has also had an impact, MacPherson said.
But he recommended — and the county board’s Transportation Committee agreed — that the projects move ahead. By a unanimous vote June 14, the county board awarded the contract to Bituminous Roadways Inc.
“We thought long and hard about whether to move forward with the phase two program, but we have no way of knowing if things would be better down the road,” MacPherson said.
The county has done a good job maintaining its roads and the road segments “are showing their age,” he said.
“No way do we want to get behind on our road work,” Commissioner Matt Look said.
Funding for the annual overlay program generally comes from the county tax levy, but with this cost increase, revenues from the county’s transportation tax will plug the gap, MacPherson said.
This is the first year the county has split the overlay program into two contracts, according to MacPherson.
It wanted to get the overlay work in the north and west of the county completed before the two-year, major Highway 10 reconstruction project in Anoka between seventh and Thurston avenues got too far along, MacPherson said.
Those phase one road segments have either been finished or are close to being completed, he said.
Phase 2 road work will begin in July and is expected to be completed by November.
Road segments included in the phase 2 project are:
Lake Drive from 800 feet northeast of 2nd Avenue to 720 feet north of Park Court in Lino Lakes, mill and overlay
Ash Street from 780 feet south of the county line to Centerville Road in Lino Lakes, reclaim and overlay
Coon Rapids Boulevard from 111th Avenue to Seventh Avenue in Coon Rapids and Anoka, reclaim and overlay with full depth concrete removal
East River Road from Rice Creek Way to Rickard Road in Fridley, mill and overlay
Lexington Avenue from 250 feet south of North Road to 1,500 feet of 109th Avenue NE in Circle Pines and Blaine, mill and overlay
Radisson Road from the I-35E bridge to I-35E on-off ramps in Blaine, concrete repair
Bunker Lake Boulevard at Martin Street in Andover, median safety improvement
Bunker Lake Boulevard at Highway 47 in Ramsey, trail improvement
