Residents of District 34B in parts of Champlin, Brooklyn Park and Coon Rapids will vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the general election to fill the Minnesota House of Representative seat.
Candidates appearing on the ballot include Melissa Hortman (incumbent of former House Dist. 36B) and Scott Simmons for the state representative seat.
Melissa Hortman
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Protecting abortion rights – abortion is on the ballot this year, and it’s critical that we have pro-choice legislators who will protect reproductive freedom.
Education – we need to finally fully fund our public schools so that Minnesota children have every opportunity to succeed.
Health care – we need to stand up to the pharmaceutical industry and insurance companies to ensure Minnesotans have affordable, accessible health care — including mental health care — and prescription drugs.
Economic security – we need to take steps to reduce costs for families in areas like child care while ensuring workers have security through things like paid family leave.
Gun violence and public safety – it’s important for us to provide more funding for public safety, expand access to mental health and social services, and pass common sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.
Climate — we need to take bold action on climate change and clean energy to protect our air, water, beautiful outdoors, and high quality of life.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
We should revisit the agreement that was made at the end of the 2022 session to make significant investments to strengthen education, improve health care, invest in nursing homes and disability, improve public safety, and more while also passing the largest tax cut in state history.
Scott Simmons
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Violent crime has skyrocketed since 2020. Reports of shootings, carjackings, assaults and other violence occur daily. Judges let violent criminals off with slaps on the wrist, and the sentencing commission works to reduce sentences for repeat criminals. Keeping communities safe requires major investments in public safety, penalties for carjacking, penalties for fentanyl trafficking, opposition to “defund police” strategies, and stronger penalties for repeat and violent criminals so we can stop the revolving door fueling Minnesota’s crime crisis.
Inflation continues at 40-year highs. Real wages have fallen for 17 consecutive months. Grocery bills are up 13%. Electricity is up 6.2%. Even worse, the Walz climate plan would add over $3,800 a year to family electric bills and jeopardize our power grid. Reducing everyone’s costs by enacting significant, permanent tax cuts, adding no new taxes, lowering the cost of government, eliminating state taxes on social security, cutting wasteful spending, and using cost-reduction energy strategies will provide families with needed relief.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Permanent and meaningful tax cuts are needed. Raising taxes and adding billions in new inflationary spending isn’t the answer. At a time when inflation is at 40-year highs and gas was nearly $5 per gallon (average price is still 80% above when Gov. Walz took office), Minnesotans deserve as much tax relief as possible.
Relief from over-collection must not be held hostage to billions in government spending, which was the trick the majority tried in May. A new House majority will deliver on the most significant tax reductions in decades.
