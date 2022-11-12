Bush

When I heard a vocal robin and an irate black bird arguing in my yard, I knew they had found them. My honeyberries!

I dashed out to buy some bird netting, but I was too late. I returned home to find the branches nearly stripped clean. I had successfully harvested at least eight pounds of honeyberries (Lonicera caerulea and Lonicera villosa) from my backyard garden for the past two years, but not this year. Unfortunately, the birds love honeyberries as much as I do!

