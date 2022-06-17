Fridley Public Schools recently named Justin Reese as the district’s new activities director.
Reese has worked for the district since 2010 and currently serves as a behavior specialist and equity and inclusion specialist at Fridley High School. He has served at the high school as head varsity coach for football and track and field since 2015, and assistant varsity boys basketball coach since 2008. Reese begins his new role July 1.
“I am so excited for Mr. Reese to join our team,” said Patty Hand, principal of Fridley High School. “He is a dedicated, caring, hard-working educator with a remarkable ability to connect with students, staff and families. He brings unique experiences from a variety of roles within our community over the years.”
Reese’s work at Fridley High School has included collaborating with staff across departments to support the social, emotional and behavioral needs of students. Prior to his role as behavior and equity and inclusion specialist, Reese served as a paraeducator, AVID tutor, and diversity coordinator, working on districtwide initiatives to promote student growth and achievement.
“I am humbled and grateful to step into this position and continue the Fridley activities mission of developing and inspiring excellence of our young leaders,” said Reese. “The value of activities and athletics at the high school level can impact students for the rest of their lives, and I couldn’t be more proud to serve in this role.”
Reese received bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Augsburg University, and his master’s degree in sports management and K-12 administrative license from the University of Minnesota.
