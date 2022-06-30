A Fridley man is being charged with making threats of violence to a female victim during an alleged attempted kidnapping in Fridley.
Isaiah Luke Serrato, 27, was charged with one felony count of making threats of violence. The felony count holds a maximum sentence of 0-5 years in prison and/or a $3,0000-$10,000 fine.
Serrato is being held at the Anoka County Jail on a $15,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18.
According to the criminal complaint, Fridley police officers responded to the 7400 block of Oakley St. NE in Fridley at approximately 2:42 p.m. on a report of a possible kidnapping. Upon arrival, a Fridley officer found a woman sitting on a curb who was shaking and crying.
The victim told the officer she has been staying at a residence on Oakley Street with Serrato, the complaint states. She said earlier that day Serrato called her a “whore” and told her to get out of his residence.
The victim told officers she left the residence and walked to a nearby laundromat. The victim then said Serrato drove to the laundromat, and she told him she was
not going to get inside his vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim said the defendant got out of the car, threatened to assault her and forced her inside the vehicle.
While in the vehicle, the victim reportedly asked Serrato where he was taking her. Serrato allegedly initially told the victim to, “shut the (expletive) up, I’m not telling you,” according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told officers that when she asked again, the defendant started laughing and said, “I’m going to take you to bury you.”
According to the criminal complaint, the victim opened the vehicle door while it was moving and Serrato reportedly stopped and the she was able to get out.
A possible sexual assault was also reported by the victim, which is still under investigation.
