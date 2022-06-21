Fridley High School graduate Priya Rana was awarded this year’s most prestigious individual award for Key Club, the Sandy Nininger Medal, that’s given annually to one senior Key Club student in the Minnesota-Dakotas district.
The award honors a member who has distinguished themselves by making the most of opportunities, and one who has served above and beyond the call of duty.
Rana has been a community-service leader and valued Key Club officer throughout her time at Fridley High School. She has served as Key Club secretary for the past three years, consistently earning the title as distinguished officer at the annual Minnesota-Dakotas District Leadership Convention and has been instrumental in a multitude of Key Club projects and volunteer service opportunities. Community service has always been a big part of her life.
“Whether I volunteer through Key Club, Minnesota Honor Society, or just on my own time, helping others is one of my passions,” Rana said.
In June 2020, Rana co-founded a non-profit called Kavya Tutoring, a virtual tutoring program that provides academic support in reading, science, math and social studies for students in first through eighth grade. The nonprofit has allowed her to develop leadership and communication skills, while she has discovered a passion for teaching children.
“When the pandemic first started, I realized that many students were struggling to stay on top of school work,” Rana said. “One of the most difficult things was understanding the concept and communicating with teachers about subjects I needed help with.”
Rana and her friends decided to take on the challenge by creating Kavya Tutoring.
“I’ve learned a lot about myself through this experience, and have developed great skills that I’ll carry on with me for the rest of my life,” she said.
Rana credits Columbia Heights-Fridley Kiwanis member and Key Club advisor Mary Bowen for her encouragement and mentorship over the years.
“Mary is someone who has helped to fuel my commitment to service,” Rana said. “She has helped to shape me into the person I am today. If it wasn’t for Mary, I would still be the shy student in the back of the classroom.”
Rana praised her Key Club advisors, officers and board members for their help.
“I could never have achieved so much without them,” Rana said. “I am so happy to be a part of this wonderful organization called Key Club.”
