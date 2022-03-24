Two former city of Nowthen employees who resigned last fall citing harassment have been denied unemployment benefits.
The city’s entire administrative department, which consisted of three employees, quit last year due to council members allegedly creating a hostile work environment at City Hall.
An unemployment law judge denied former City Clerk Lori Streich and former Deputy Clerk Ellen Lendt from receiving unemployment benefits, citing insufficient evidence of harassment claims. State law doesn’t provide unemployment benefits to employees who quit their jobs, unless the employee quit for a good reason caused by their employer or if it was medically necessary, among other reasons not related to these cases.
The unemployment judge didn’t find evidence of a good reason, according to decision documents.
Entire department resigns
Streich resigned Sept. 30, 2021, with a month’s notice. Lendt and administrative assistant Lisa Lorensen quit less than a month later. Streich and Lendt’s resignation letters cited Mayor Jeff Pilon and Council Member Mary Rainville as the sources of the harassment.
“It’s very unfortunate,” Streich told ABC Newspapers in October. “And none of us have jobs to go to. It has just gotten to the point where we can’t tolerate the harassment, intimidation and bullying.”
Streich served as deputy clerk from July 2016 to November 2017, but quit due to concerns related to Pilon and Rainville.
Pilon reached out to Streich in April 2019 in regards to an opening for city clerk.
Pilon told her the atmosphere would be different from her previous experience, so she took the job. She worked as city clerk from April 2019 to October 2021.
Streich wrote in her resignation letter that Pilon asked her to use her “weasel words” when talking to residents, which she interpreted to mean manipulating her stories to make things sound better than they are, she told ABC Newspapers.
She also stated Pilon and Rainville sent staff 50 to 80 emails a month that demanded responses, which she said constituted a waste of staff time.
“I do not support the current leadership style under [Pilon’s] command and can not give my precious time and talent to it,” she wrote in her resignation letter.
Lendt worked with the city from Jan. 2, 2018, to Oct. 30, 2021.
In Lendt’s resignation letter, she wrote that the city environment had improved since Streich became city clerk, “because Lori insisted Council go through her as the Administration Department head and took the brunt of the hostility and stress for the rest of us.”
Lendt wrote she didn’t want to take over as clerk in the interim after Streich left.
“I cannot willingly stay and allow this level of stress in my life,” she wrote.
Denial
Lendt was initially denied unemployment benefits in November, but she appealed the decision.
The judge stated in a decision filed March 3 that Pilon and Rainville were not harassing Lendt in the examples she provided, and therefore Lendt did not have a good enough reason to quit her job, so she shouldn’t receive unemployment benefits.
Lendt said in her application that Pilon attacked her character by making a motion to extend her probationary period when it was due to end. The motion failed.
“Pilon’s stated reasons for doing so were logical; whomever Nowthen hired as clerk would likely want input on hiring of a deputy,” the judge wrote in the decision. “The fact that Pilon wanted to extend the probation period does not show harassment.”
Pilon and Rainville criticized Lendt’s performance in a public council meeting because they were obligated to do so. But the judge deemed there was nothing to suggest they were criticizing her just to harass her.
The judge stated the public criticism was probably “unpleasant” for Lendt, but there is nothing evident to constitute harassment.
Lendt also cited her poor health, which she said was caused by the work environment, as a reason for quitting her job. However, Lendt did not ask the city for any medical accommodation, which means under state law she is ineligible to receive unemployment benefits.
Streich was initially denied unemployment benefits in December, but appealed the decision.
An unemployment judge denied Streich’s appeal March 10.
The judge stated Pilon and Rainville wanted Streich to quit because they were dissatisfied with her performance as clerk, but the two didn’t do anything that would create a “good reason” for Streich to quit her job.
Additionally the judge assessed that while Rainville and Pilon’s critiques of Streich were public and could be embarrassing, they were professional critiques of Streich’s performance.
There is no evidence that Streich suffered from any serious illness while on the job, or that she told the city about her health problems.
The city hired an interim administrator, Frank Boyles, Nov. 1, 2021. His contract runs through July 1.
Jonathan Young contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.