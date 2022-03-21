Andover resident Donald Victor Beckman, 87, is being remembered for starting and running the city of Blaine Public Utilities Department for 36 and a half years. Beckman died Thursday, March 3, of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.
ABC Newspapers interviewed Beckman last November prior to his death along with his wife Marion and two of his children, Vicky Camacho and Charles “Chuck” Beckman. At the time of the interview, Beckman had difficulty speaking due to complications from ALS, but his wife and children served as translators and Beckman wrote down responses as well.
Early years
Beckman was born November 20, 1934, at the former St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Cloud.
According to his family, Beckman bounced around attending multiple elementary schools, including Elm Park near Stanchfield, then Adams School in Minneapolis and finally Johnsville in Blaine. Beckman struggled at the schools, and his family was forced to move back to Stanchfield when Beckman was 11 years old.
Beckman dropped out of school in eighth grade to take care of his sick parents. His first job was picking cucumbers, a vegetable he was very fond of until his death, according to his family.
Beckman also tried to make a living as a farmer for a time in Grandy and worked for a contractor laying water and sewer mains, which Beckman said helped him gain more experience before being hired by the city of Blaine.
Beckman would later go back to school to get his GED.
Beckman married his wife, Marion, in March 1956, and they remained married for 65 years until his death. The couple had five children together: Robert, Edward, Charles “Chuck,” Susan and Vicky. The family lived in Blaine.
Beckman’s service to the city of Blaine
Donald Beckman was hired on March 1, 1961, by the city of Blaine to serve as a supervisor to run the Blaine Public Utilities Department. Beckman, who was 27 years old at the time, was only the third full-time employee hired by Blaine after it became a city.
Beckman said he was paid $200 a month when he started in 1961, and he had no time-off for the first two years. Beckman was constantly on call until more employees could be hired.
In 1961, Beckman saw the construction of Blaine’s first one million gallon “mushroom” water tower at Aquatore Park. His office was under the water tower.
The Blaine Public Utilities Department oversaw all water and sewer services. When he started, Beckman primarily ran the new water tower and also went to every Blaine home to check water meters.
“I loved the job,” Beckman said. “It was mine to run.”
According to Beckman’s son Chuck, Beckman also had other responsibilities and was a jack of all trades, snow plowing, shoveling gravel at intersections by hand, installing water and sewer mains, fixing water main breaks, grading roads and even helping manually build Polk Street (the first blacktop road in Blaine) for the first time using gravel and oil.
The city of Blaine had no loaders, tractors or pickups at the time, so Beckman had to use his own 1961 Chevy pickup truck to get around on the job.
“He did everything,” Chuck said. “Dad has a lot of history, and it’s a lot of good history with Blaine.”
Beckman witnessed a lot of Blaine’s history over his career. He remembers the 1965 tornadoes, when he responsible for clearing the roads.
Beckman also saw the city of Blaine’s first water and sanitary sewer pipes laid, saw all four of Blaine’s water towers built, was there for the installation of several sewer lift stations, and saw the city transform from a farming community and into a bustling suburb.
When he started, approximately 7,500 people lived in Blaine. By 1975, the population was approximately 25,000 people, and when Beckman retired in 1997 it had grown to about 45,000 people.
By the 1970s, Beckman became the superintendent of the Public Utilities Department and oversaw a team of workers. A couple of dozen additional workers were hired one by one for the Public Utilities Department, and Beckman was responsible for training and managing all of them.
According to a Blaine Banner article from December 1996, Beckman and his 25 employees had over 13,000 home plus commercial accounts on the water system they managed. Together they oversaw three 1-million-gallon elevated tanks and a 5-million-gallon reservoir with 15 wells and 15 sanitary sewer lift stations that were controlled by a new computer and alarm system.
“He loved the job,” Beckman’s wife Marion added. “He was well liked.”
Beckman said his favorite part of the job was interacting with residents in addition to his fellow team members and other city staff who gave him the nicknames “Waterboy,” “The Rock” and “The Legend.”
“I loved the people,” Beckman said.
Former Blaine police officer Carl Jorgensen knew Beckman for over 30 years while on the force, and the two friends stayed in touch later.
“He was an easy guy,” Jorgensen said. “He always had time for you.”
Jorgensen said Beckman was “meticulous” with his work and that Beckman’s employees liked and respected him.
Beckman’s daughter Vicky said her father was kind and understanding to residents who struggled to pay their water bill.
“He was the type of person that if people couldn’t pay their bill, he wouldn’t shut their water off,” Vicky said. “He was known for being gentle and kind.”
Beckman said he often helped a single mother with several children, who often had difficulties paying her water bill. One cold night, her furnace died and she was running her stove to stay warm. The mother called for help, and Beckman and his crew came put right away to fix the furnace.
Beckman received dozens of awards from the city of Blaine, the American Water Works Association and other agencies for his service in the Public Utilities Department.
According to his family, the Minnesota Department of Health never had a bad water sample in Blaine during his time with the Public Utilities Department.
Beckman retired in 1997 as public utilities services became more computerized.
“He loved his job right up to the end,” Chuck said.
Beckman spent his retirement camping with his family, golfing, hunting, fishing and restoring cars.
In January and February 2017, Beckman came out of retirement to help the city of Blaine when a software issue followed by a power supply failure at Water Tower No. 1 at Aquatore Park caused pumps not to activate and Blaine’s alarm system failed to notify the city of the issue. Beckman helped the city locate where certain water mains and valves were.
Celebration of life
Beckman is preceded in death by his father, Victor; mother, Edith; brother, Duane, and sisters, Jane and Dorothy. Beckman is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marion; children, Robert (Denise) Beckman, Edward (Doreen) Beckman, Charles “Chuck” Beckman, Susan (Lance) Sellers, Vicky (Henry) Camacho; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and many other extended family members and friends.
A visitation for Beckman will be 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sunday, March 27, at Gearhart Funeral Home, 11275 Foley Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, followed by a service of remembrance at noon. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/DBeckman.
