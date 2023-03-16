MnDOT

MnDOT provides detailed maps of closures and detours on the Highway 10 Project website. To avoid this particular closure, MnDOT suggests taking 610 to 94 to 101.Photos courtesy MnDOT

If Minnesota’s early spring weather cooperates, Highway 10 in Anoka will close in both directions this weekend, March 17-20, for demolition of the Ferry Street bridge over the highway.

Highway 10 will be reduced to a single lane beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, March 17 and then close from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, March 20 be-tween Seventh Avenue and Ferry Street.

