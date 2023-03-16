If Minnesota’s early spring weather cooperates, Highway 10 in Anoka will close in both directions this weekend, March 17-20, for demolition of the Ferry Street bridge over the highway.
Highway 10 will be reduced to a single lane beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, March 17 and then close from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, March 20 be-tween Seventh Avenue and Ferry Street.
The weekend closure will allow construction crews to demolish and re-move the Ferry Street bridge crossing Highway 10. Crews will work 24-hours a day and nearby residents may experience some noise, lights and vibration.
During the closure, motorists can follow the marked detour around Anoka on Highway 610, I-94 and Highway 101, a press release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation states Local traffic should follow the signed local detours to reach homes and businesses.
After the weekend closure, Highway 10 will reopen with a single lane of traffic in each direction from Ferry Street to Seventh Avenue through fall 2023 as work resumes for the season.
Ferry Street will remain closed at Highway 10 through fall 2023 as crews build the new bridge. While the bridge is closed, motorists should follow the signed detours, avoid cutting through neighborhoods and allow extra travel time.
A list of local detours is available on the project website at mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy10-anoka. All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather permitting and subject to change.
Construction is expected to be completed by spring 2024.
For questions about the construction, contact the project team at 763-400-3877 or via email at info@Hwy10Anoka.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.