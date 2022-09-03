While Anoka has been the home to Federal Premium Ammunition for 100 years, they’re ready to branch out into neighboring Coon Rapids. On Aug. 30, Federal hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for their first major expansion into the Coon Rapids side of their property, along Round Lake Blvd. A multi-million dollar, 100,000 square foot warehouse is planned to be constructed and operational by spring 2023.

“(With this facility) we will be able to store raw materials on-site,” Federal President Jason Vanderbrink said. “This is very important as we become a vertically integrated company, and is another step in being the world’s largest ammunition manufacturer.”

