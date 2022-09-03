Federal President Jason Vanderbrink, Opus President & CEO of Opus Design Build Tom Becker, and Coon Rapids Mayor Jerry Koch (L-R) picked up the golden shovels to officially break ground on this new expansion.
From left to right, Federal President Jason Vanderbrink, Opus President & CEO of Opus Design Build Tom Becker, and Coon Rapids Mayor Jerry Koch picked up the golden shovels to officially break ground on this new expansion.
Federal President Jason Vanderbrink, Opus President & CEO of Opus Design Build Tom Becker, and Coon Rapids Mayor Jerry Koch (L-R) picked up the golden shovels to officially break ground on this new expansion.
Ian Wreisner
From left to right, Federal President Jason Vanderbrink, Opus President & CEO of Opus Design Build Tom Becker, and Coon Rapids Mayor Jerry Koch picked up the golden shovels to officially break ground on this new expansion.
While Anoka has been the home to Federal Premium Ammunition for 100 years, they’re ready to branch out into neighboring Coon Rapids. On Aug. 30, Federal hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for their first major expansion into the Coon Rapids side of their property, along Round Lake Blvd. A multi-million dollar, 100,000 square foot warehouse is planned to be constructed and operational by spring 2023.
“(With this facility) we will be able to store raw materials on-site,” Federal President Jason Vanderbrink said. “This is very important as we become a vertically integrated company, and is another step in being the world’s largest ammunition manufacturer.”
The construction is being spearheaded by the Opus Group, a commercial real estate, construction and design company headquartered in Minneapolis. Opus Design Build CEO Tom Becker was at the groundbreaking.
“(Groundbreakings) aren’t about us, they’re about the client,” Becker said. “Our mission is to empower your mission through the facilities we build.”
Federal’s mission with this facility in particular is to make moving raw materials from storage to their factory more efficient, Vanderbrink said. As it stands now, the out-of-facility storage causes traffic backup not only for Federal property, but also Main St. Anoka in some cases.
Coon Rapids will benefit as well, as the trains that run through Federal’s property will no longer have to sound a horn. Coon Rapids Mayor Jerry Koch shared that this change will alleviate the Coon Rapids Fire Department from a not-insignificant number of noise calls, as well as sharing his excitement about Federal’s expansion.
“This is a good start, next it should be your corporate office land, too,” Koch joked with the crowd. “We’re thrilled you’re here and expanding into Coon Rapids.”
Nature-watchers will also be pleased to know that the Federal deer will remain on the property and unaffected by this expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.