To the editor:
Fairview Health seems to have a questionable merger suitor - Sanford Health (“Sanford Health and Fairview Health propose merger”, 12/02/22). Begin with corporate culture.
Long serving Sanford CEO, Kelby Krabbenhoft, suddenly stepped down after parroting, in a corporate email, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem’s talking points on masking. At the time South Dakota was experiencing an explosion of COVID-19 infections, and Krabbenhoft’s email promoted unproven theories concerning mask wearing and immunity from future infection for those who had recovered from COVID-19.
In October 2019 the Justice Department announced that Sanford Health “agreed to pay $20.25 million to resolve False Claim Act allegations that they knowingly submitted false claims to federal healthcare programs resulting from violations of the Anti-Kickback statute and medically unnecessary spinal surgeries.”
One of Sanford’s top neurosurgeons received kickbacks from implanted devices supplied by a company that he owned. The Justice department alleged that Sanford received warnings from the neurosurgeon’s colleagues about the scheme, the increased risk associated with such devices and that the devices were part of unnecessary procedures.
Questions pertaining to an important resource - Minnesota’s two teaching hospitals - being run by an out of state entity, not surprisingly, have surfaced. That prospect is especially concerning when the entity in question has no experience running such institutions.
A recent Pioneer Press article on the merger quotes healthcare market analyst Allan Baumgarten: “Sanford definitely wants to be bigger.
This is Sanford’s fourth or fifth attempt at a major hospital deal in the last 10 years, and none of the others were completed. Right before the first Fairview proposed deal, Sanford sought a deal with Allina that was not widely reported, but the doctors at Allina said, ‘Hell no’.
After reviewing the proposed merger, hopefully, the Attorney General’s office will reach a similar conclusion.
Gene Case
Andover
