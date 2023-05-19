The Anoka County Fairgrounds ushered in summer with their new for 2023 event, the Springtime & Sunshine Festival. The event ran from May 11 to 14 and featured local vendors, craft makers, fair food and food trucks and live music at the Anoka County Fairgrounds.

“We love and maintain this fairgrounds year round, and we like it when the fairgrounds is an active place for families and the community to get together and have a memorable time,” Anoka County Fair Board Director Nick Mayer said

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.