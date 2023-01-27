East Bethel City Council members ignored their city code when they voted 3-2 to appoint former Council Member Suzanne Erkel to the Economic Development Authority. East Bethel ordinances state that the council must vote on the recommendations put forward by the EDA, and may only nominate their own candidate if there are no applicants.
The EDA unanimously voted to put forth Jessica Oman for the position, but was rejected by the council, 3-2.
In both votes, Council Members Kevin Lewis, Tim Miller and Jim Smith, East Bethel’s newest council members, voted in the majority. Mayor Tim Harrington and Council Member Brian Mundle voted in the minority.
Lewis pushed the vote through after not wanting the EDA to reenter the interview process while he had a specific candidate in mind.
“If you know someone who will work, I don’t see why you should have to go through that whole process again,” Lewis said. “At some point, we have to insert ourselves and say, ‘We just think you made the wrong choice.’”
East Bethel City Administrator Jim Davis and interim City Attorney Kevin Sandstrom both advised that as per city code, the two options they could recommend were sending it back to the EDA to put forth another candidate or revising the city ordinance to let the council approve its own candidate.
Reading from city code, Sandstrom said, “In the event there are no applicants for a vacant position, then the council can make an appointment of a willing candidate for the vacancy.”
There were two applicants for the position, those being Oman and Erkel.
“But otherwise the policy as it reads directs us to send it back to the commission again,” Sandstrom said. “That’s why I’d suggest amending that language would be the most proper procedural course to take. Now, if the council wants to appoint someone tonight, I guess staff can’t stop you from doing that.”
Davis told ABC Newspapers that this is a vague ordinance, which is a new issue to come up for East Bethel. He will be working with Sandstrom to remove any gray areas from the language going forward.
Previous attempt
This is not the first instance where Lewis attempted to appoint Erkel to a commission without commission approval. During its Jan. 9 meeting, the council did not approve Karen Krepis to a second term on the Planning and Zoning Committee in a 3-2 vote. Lewis, Miller and Smith voted to deny her reappointment.
After denying the committee recommendation, Mayor Harrington asked Lewis what he planned to do to fill the position.
“We can’t get a lot of people to sign up for these commissions,” Harrington said. “What’s your plan? What do you want to do?”
Lewis stated similarly in the Jan. 9 meeting that he would like to disregard commission input and put forth Erkel as a candidate.
“I’d like to open it up for someone else to apply, and I have someone else in mind right now,” Lewis said. “Suzanne Erkel. In fact I’ll nominate her right now if that’s OK.”
He was told it was not OK, with Davis saying there was no ordinance stating it was an option, he would have to go through the commission.
“Why don’t we let it go through the process and then if they don’t nominate Suzanne, even though we expressed our interest in having her on the Planning Commission, then we’ll do what we want?” Lewis asked.
Lewis was the only council member at the Jan. 9 meeting who verbally expressed interest in Erkel for the position. Davis stated it was best to reopen the application to allow the commission to review the candidates to “find someone they can work with.”
Candidate requirements
During the Jan. 9 meeting, Lewis said that he, Miller and Smith spoke about the requirements of a Planning and Zoning Commission member prior to their swearing-in, “so it was okay for us to talk without an open meeting law thing.”
They agreed that an EDA member should have, “subject matter knowledge,” “a willingness to apply yourself in preparation for the meetings,” and “good judgment.” The three members did not accept Krepis at the Jan 9. meeting because she showed poor judgment, Lewis said.
“I’m surprised that the Planning Commission would recommend this person because she ... laid into one of my colleagues on the council,” Lewis said. “And what struck me was what strange judgment that was.”
During a candidate forum for the 2022 election, Krepis asked if previously fired commission members should be disqualified from running for a city position. She was referring back to a July 2022 incident in which current council member Jim Smith was fired from the Planning Commission after an unauthorized inspection of a local business was performed by himself, former Council Member Shelly Beck and Council Member at-the-time Suzanne Erkel. Erkel was censured due to the incident.
Council Member Mundle said that in the past the council has trusted the commissions in selecting the members they would like to serve. He also served as council liaison to the Planing commission and saw Krepis’s work firsthand.
“This last year, I have served as council liaison to planning and Karen has done an excellent job in service to her city,” Mundle said. “A person having their own opinions about city politics, on who they like or dislike, should not be punished for that.”
Krepis was in attendance at the Jan. 23 meeting and spoke during the public comment portion of the agenda to address Lewis’s statement.
“You did not see how I could serve the city while being averse to certain council members,” Krepis said. “Yes, I knew I would be facing new council member makeup. However, the whole point of public forum is for any East Bethel resident to report issues and concerns … (I asked), ‘Do you believe it is a disqualifier from running for City Council if you have been thrown off or excused from another commission for inappropriate conduct?’”
Krepis did not mention Smith by name at the forum, but admitted to the council that she was referring to the July 2022 incident.
Krepis stated that each comment she made was factual and verifiable by meeting minutes and YouTube videos. She said that these refused appointments have made her wary of the City Council’s ability to operate.
“Not once did you say anything about what I specifically have not done on Planning to give reason to not approve my appointment,” Krepis said. “And it scared me to hear you say that (the council), and (the council) alone, can decide who you want to appoint. I’m concerned about the integrity, transparency and ability to serve with an open mind of our three newest council members.”
Throughout the meeting, Lewis brought forth Erkel’s resume and experience as his reasons for preferring her for the position.
Erkel herself took to the podium during public comment to highlight her qualifications, citing that, “I’ve lived here longer, I’ve been on the City Council, a member of the school board, a member of the Chamber of Commerce for three years,” as well as mentioning a military background and degrees in education and business.
Harrington brought forth several reasons that the commission did not select Erkel.
“You want somebody on the EDA that’s going to go for business,” Harrington said. “(While on the council), Suzanne voted against three housing developments, she voted against one business and she voted against one TIF. And you want someone who supports business? She didn’t support business when she voted against these.”
Mundle stated that it was a possibility that despite her resume, the EDA was not impressed with Erkel’s level of preparation coming into the interview process. He brought forth a statement that she made concerning East Bethel’s room for development.
“Ms. Erkel was actually not prepared for the meeting,” Mundle said. “She stated that the city does not have the capacity to expand, which is not true. Our sewer and water systems are at 18% at the sewage treatment plant and the well has much more capacity to serve.”
He also mentioned a case in which Erkel discussed several business community connections she had, saying she had talked to commercial brokers to bring businesses into East Bethel. When asked if she ever went through with those talks, she stated that it was not the job of a City Council member to bring in businesses.
Mundle responded that it “is absolutely one of the things a council does.”
Current EDA VP shares thoughts
Current EDA Vice President Tom Schulzetenberg shared similar thoughts during his time at the podium during a public forum, stating that EDA members do not need to be voted in by resume alone. The only qualification as per city code is that an applicant is a citizen of East Bethel.
“Some may criticize this as an absurdly low bar for consideration,” Schulzetenberg said. “I, however, find it to be exactly what local government should be: by the people, for the people. Having no professional requirements offers any resident the opportunity to have an active part in government. To establish otherwise tells residents that there are two separate classes of citizens: the professional political class who are allowed to be on councils and commissions, and the rest of us from whom access to government participation is restricted.”
Schulzetenberg took a moment to address comments Lewis has made since taking office, focusing in particular on whether or not background checks should be required to apply to commissions.
Schulzetenberg quoted Lewis as saying people “with a blatant disregard for other people” should not serve on commissions. Schulzetenberg was open to the discussion on background checks, but stated there is one critical element a background check cannot prove.
“Yet, what a background check will not show you is the character of a person, which is what truly makes or breaks the effectiveness of that person,” Schulzetenberg said. “One of the candidates that presented themselves to the EDA is well-known in the community as having previously served in the City Council, as well as other capacities. Thus, the character of that person is one of public record and easily scrutable, and one will find that this candidate was given public censure for their actions. It would seem then, Mr. Lewis, that such an action would be a blatant disregard for other people. As an EDA member and as a resident, I want us to do better than this and welcome candidates that have an open mind and not an agenda.”
