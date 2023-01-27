East Bethel City Council members ignored their city code when they voted 3-2 to appoint former Council Member Suzanne Erkel to the Economic Development Authority. East Bethel ordinances state that the council must vote on the recommendations put forward by the EDA, and may only nominate their own candidate if there are no applicants.

The EDA unanimously voted to put forth Jessica Oman for the position, but was rejected by the council, 3-2.

