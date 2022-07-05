Without any discussion, the Anoka-Hennepin School District 11 Board at its June 27 meeting unanimously approved a one-year contract with Kate Maguire to serve as the district’s interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year.
According to the details of the contract, she will serve from July 1 until June 30. She will receive $242,000 for the year.
The Anoka-Hennepin School District Board interviewed three candidates for the interim position on June 13 and 14. The final candidates were Michelle Langenfeld, Mark Bezek and Maguire.
The need for the interim came as Superintendent David Law was hired by Minnetonka district earlier this year after serving as head of the Anoka-Hennepin School District for eight years.
After Law announced his departure, the school board agreed to an extended timeline to search for a permanent replacement creating the need to hire an interim leader for this school year. The board agreed to the extended search to find a wider pool of candidates.
About Maguire
Kate Maguire served as superintendent of the Osseo Area Schools District from 2010 to 2018. Maguire also served as assistant superintendent, director of curriculum, director of instruction and educational standards, director of human resources, principal of Brooklyn Junior High School, assistant principal of Maple Grove Junior High School, an assistant administrator at Osseo High School and teacher during her tenure in District 279. Maguire was honored as Minnesota’s Superintendent of the Year in 2014.
Maguire earned her educational doctorate, along with her education specialist and master’s degree in organizational leadership and administration from the University of St. Thomas, with an undergraduate degree from the College of St. Benedict.
