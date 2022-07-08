Drawing more than 20,000 people each year, the annual Anoka Riverfest & Craft Fair offers a variety of artists and crafters food, and music. The 23 annual event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
“There is plenty for everyone to enjoy,” said Peter Turok, President of the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce. “Riverfest is one of the largest outdoor craft fairs in the Twin Cities, with more than 120 juried crafters and artists.”
Stroll through the many craft exhibitor booths lined along Jackson Street, parts of Second Avenue, and throughout City Hall River Plaza.
Chalk Art is back and new this year is the Kindness Rock Garden Painting behind Anoka City Hall from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Artists of all ages and talent can draw scenes or pictures that depict friendship, love, and kindness. The Kindness Rock Garden painting activity involves painting rocks with messages and images to spread the overall message of kindness, inspiration, support, love and hope.
Rocks will be placed in the new rock garden when complete. Artists under 14 must be supervised by an adult.
Performances will be held on the Veterans Stage at Riverfront Memorial Park, just north of Anoka City Hall, and include:
10:30 a.m. – Rum River Brass
12:30 p.m. – Ron Chamberlain’s Big Stoop Band
3:30 p.m. – Retro Soul and the Westside Horns featuring Big Mike
