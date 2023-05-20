Anoka County commissioners have agreed to reconsider a March decision not to pay the county’s annual operating grant this year for the Northstar Commuter Rail line.

Meeting as the Anoka County Regional Rail Authority May 9, commissioners unanimously approved a motion to recommend that the county contribute $1.975 million toward Northstar operations in 2023, the same amount as 2021 and 2022.

