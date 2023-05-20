Anoka County commissioners have agreed to reconsider a March decision not to pay the county’s annual operating grant this year for the Northstar Commuter Rail line.
Meeting as the Anoka County Regional Rail Authority May 9, commissioners unanimously approved a motion to recommend that the county contribute $1.975 million toward Northstar operations in 2023, the same amount as 2021 and 2022.
That’s enough for Metro Transit, an operating division of the Metropolitan Council, to run two trains from Big Lake to Minneapolis during weekday peak morning hours and two trains from Minneapolis to Big Lake during weekday afternoon rush hour.
According to Dee Guthman, deputy county administrator and regional rail authority executive director, the recommendation was placed on the County Board’s Finance and Capital Improvements Committee May 16 agenda, and, if approved, it would then go to the Anoka County Board for final action May 23.
The committee rejected funding the county’s share at its March 21 meeting, and while the full County Board discussed the issue March 28, it took no action.
Since then, county commissioners met with Metropolitan Council Chairperson Charlie Zelle in April.
According to Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the County Board, rail authority and finance and capital improvements committee, commissioners discussed their concerns about the “inefficient” Northstar line with Zelle.
“But we have a responsibility to pay for the service we are getting,” Look said.
That’s why the rail authority recommendation was for $1.975 million, not the $4.696 million Metro Transit requested based on four morning and four afternoon trips on weekdays plus special events service.
The COVID pandemic hit Northstar service hard and it has not recovered ridership since then because people are working remotely, Look said.
In addition, 90% of the federal pandemic dollars that flowed to Metro Transit went to light rail and buses, very little to Northstar, which was unacceptable, according to Look.
Commissioner Mandy Meisner was not opposed to the motion, but did not like what she called the county’s “negative, stuck with it” attitude, and it should be seeking solutions to ridership issues, she said.
“We are sending confusing messages,” Meisner said. “We have to do a better job because there are a lot of other stakeholders — two other counties and cities, too.”
Commissioner Mike Gamache said Metro Transit is telling the county it won’t increase service to four in and four out plus events because there are not enough people to ride the train even if the county agreed to pay $4.696 million toward operating costs.
“People are working remotely now and not going downtown to their offices,” he said. “I’m not sure the Metropolitan Council has the answer. COVID changed everything.”
Commissioner Julie Jeppson also supported the $1.975 million payment: “It is clear to me that there is going to be no change and it does not matter what we want.”
The Metropolitan Council is saying that Northstar is costing $18 million to run this year with only $500,000 in revenues, according to Commissioner Jeff Reinert.
He has been told that the Metropolitan Council had done a study on Northstar, which set some goals on ridership, Gamache said.
Guthman confirmed the study, “but I’m not sure what it is going to do with it,” she said.
The post-pandemic Northstar study was prepared by consultant SRF “to inform decision-making” in the wake of a decline in ridership and operational challenges caused by COVID.
According to the study, six potential scenarios for Northstar are outlined and evaluated: two each for continuation of commuter rail service, extension to St. Cloud, and replacement with bus service.
The study does not make any recommendations, but rather looks at the pros, cons and risks of the six options, as well as listing next steps “to help state and local decision makers determine a future course of action.”
The county pays its share of Northstar operating costs through a transportation tax, which was originally levied metrowide as a 0.25-cent sales tax and $20 a vehicle excise tax when the Minnesota Legislature created the Counties Transit Improvement Board (CTIB) in 2008 to fund Twin Cities area transit projects, including Northstar which opened in 2009.
When CTIB was eliminated in 2017, the ability to levy the sales and excise taxes for Northstar operating costs automatically transferred to Anoka, Hennepin and Sherburne counties as a transportation tax, which also funds other county transportation projects.
Commuter trains run between Minneapolis and Big Lake with stations in Fridley, Coon Rapids, Anoka, Ramsey and Elk River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.