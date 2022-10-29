A contracts package totaling $22.274 million, plus $1 million for contingencies, to construct the Emergency Communications and Radio Shop was unanimously approved by the Anoka County Board Sept. 27.
The project will house the county’s emergency communications department (911 dispatch), which is currently located in the basement of the Anoka County Government Center, and the existing radio shop on Bunker Lake Boulevard under one roof off Bunker Lake Boulevard in Andover near the Hanson Boulevard intersection and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
It will be a one-story structure, some 40,000 square feet in size and made entirely of concrete with the radio shop taking 13,000 square feet plus 2,000 square feet of garage space.
Dee Guthman, deputy county administrator, the building will have windows, a training room, separate breakroom/locker rooms, wellness room, mental health (quiet) room and outside access with secured parking and entrances, plus a patio.
The current space in the government center basement has no windows and is over capacity with no room to expand, Guthman said.
In a letter to the board, Brett Baldry, vice president of construction for ICS, which the county hired for project construction management services from pre-construction/design through final construction, wrote that the lowest responsible bidders for the 19 scope of work contracts were within budget.
“This is a good project and there is a need for it,” said Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the board’s Finance and Capital Improvements Committee, which recommended approval of the contracts package.
Commissioner Mike Gamache thanked staff for all the work that had been done to make the project a reality.
The 911 central communications staff perform an essential service in a stressful job and the new building with windows to let in the sunlight, plus other amenities, will be a big improvement, Gamache said.
But construction work won’t start anytime soon because of supply chain issues for concrete and steel, according to Andrew Dykstra, county facilities management and construction director.
“The wait time for those items is over 50 weeks,” Dykstra said.
Construction is not expected to start until late summer of 2023 with completion in the fall of 2024.
The project budget totals $39,652,529, which includes an estimated $12,650,000 for furniture, equipment and technology.
The county will go out for bids on those items in the fall of 2023, Dykstra said.
According to Chief Finance Officer Cory Kampf, the county has earmarked $20 million from its allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Ac dollars to pay a portion of the cost with the balance coming from either bonding and/or county internal resources like the asset preservation fund.
That decision won’t be made until the fall of 2023 or January 2024, Kampf said.
“We will cross that bridge when we come to it,” he said.
The radio shop is responsible for the statewide 800-megahertz public safety radio system, which includes monitoring and maintaining the county’s infrastructure of more than 3,300 public safety radios to ensure reliable communications to and from the 911 dispatch center and public safety departments in the county, according to the county website.
This is the first phase of a proposed public safety package that will also include a new county jail and parking ramp in the city of Anoka, which are both in the planning stage.
But there is no timeline for construction or cost estimates on those two projects at this time because the county is in discussions with the city of Anoka on locations, Kampf said.
The county board retained Wold Architects and Engineers in October 2021 to launch the final design process for the new jail, parking ramp and emergency communications/radio shop. Wold was originally hired in April 2021 to prepare site plan configurations.
