A contracts package totaling $22.274 million, plus $1 million for contingencies, to construct the Emergency Communications and Radio Shop was unanimously approved by the Anoka County Board Sept. 27.

The project will house the county’s emergency communications department (911 dispatch), which is currently located in the basement of the Anoka County Government Center, and the existing radio shop on Bunker Lake Boulevard under one roof off Bunker Lake Boulevard in Andover near the Hanson Boulevard intersection and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

