A budget was approved by the Anoka County Board April 25 for spending the $18.6 million the county will receive from two multi-state opioid lawsuit settlements.
A bipartisan group of state attorney generals, including Minnesota, filed the lawsuits against manufacturers and distributors of opioids. Two settlements have been announced so far.
The first involved opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson as well as distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, while the second was with opioid manufacturers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan plus retail pharmacies Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.
Under a formula agreed by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office with counties and cities across the state, 75% of the settlement is allocated to counties and cities with the remaining 25% going directly to the state.
Combined, the county was to get $20 million, but attorney and administrative costs were taken out of that amount, leaving the county with $18.6 million to spend, according to County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah.
The money will be allocated over 18 years, but it won’t be spread equally each year because some of the settlement terms are for less than 18 years, Sivarajah said.
“The allocations will be front loaded,” she said. “The county has received some of the dollars.”
The board had two work sessions to settle on a budget, with treatment and prevention programs each allocated $8.24 million.
Under the resolution approved by the board, treatment projects will include opioid use disorder, treatment and recovery support, addressing the needs of criminal justice-involved people and resources to support prenatal populations, caregivers and families.
Prevention programs will address over-prescribing and misuse of opioids, harm reduction and first responders support.
The remaining money ($2.12 million) will pay for hiring a project coordinator, staff training and infrastructure coordination plus grant writing, program evaluation and reporting requirements, the resolution states.
According to Sivarajah, the county has does not have enough staff to operate the program, so hiring a coordinator will be one of the first steps now that the board has approved the budget.
“We will also be working with community partners to make sure we identify the needs to be addressed,” Sivarajah said.
She said the county has been a leader in opioid abuse education with the creation in 2014 of the Anoka County Chemical Health Collaborative, which has hosted presentations over the years.
One such event focusing on the substance abuse epidemic and community wellness is Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, 13301 Hanson Blvd., Andover.
According to the press release promoting the program, prevention and assistance resources will be available for those struggling or who have loved ones struggling with addiction, while a vaping presentation will be at 11 a.m., and training on naloxone, used to treat opioid overdoses, will take place at noon.
Sivarajah credited Commissioner Scott Schulte for his leadership in making sure that local governments got their fair share of settlement dollars.
“He had a seat at the table during the negotiations,” she said.
Multi-pronged lawsuits in federal courts against other opioid manufacturers and distributors are ongoing, Schulte said.
Schulte was involved in the negotiations through the Association of Minnesota Cities to benefit counties, and money will help initiate public health programs and services related to addiction, he said.
According to Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the county board, there are some limits and specific requirements on spending the money.
In staff presentations at the board work sessions, opioids were listed as prescription drugs like OxyContin, Vicodin, morphine and methadone, which are used for pain relief; heroin, which is illegal; and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid pain reliever 50 times more powerful than heroin.
The board was told that the grant will provide steady funding over a long period of time to make real changes, provide opportunities for feedback from the community and partners, collaborative planning, and creating innovative prevention and services that can save lives.
The county’s public health department, which is part of the human services division, will be the lead agency working with local communities, law enforcement and coordinating annual public meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.