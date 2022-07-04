On the recommendation of its Management Committee, the Anoka County Board June 14 unanimously approved a market rate compensation adjustment effectively giving all Anoka County Attorney’s Office staff an immediate pay raise.
The situation has reached a “crisis point,” County Attorney Tony Palumbo told the board.
There are vacant positions because people are going elsewhere and it has become harder to recruit, he said.
Chief Deputy County Attorney Marcy Crain said the office has experienced years of staffing problems because of low pay and this has now adversely affected office operations.
To address the problem, the county attorney’s office worked closely with the human resources and finance departments to arrive at a solution, Crain wrote in a report to the management committee.
“After a detailed market study, it was confirmed that the office’s pay rates were considerably lower than the market in most of the positions within the office,” she wrote.
The 2022 budget adjustment approved by the board totals $483,861 with the funds coming from the county attorney’s office carryover salary pool from vacant positions amounting to $300,000 plus cost savings in the department throughout the year and forfeiture dollars.
“There is a fire burning in the Anoka County Attorney’s Office and this action is aimed at putting out the fire,” County Board Chairman Scott Schulte said.
While this pay increase will be budget neutral for the remainder of this year, it will take a big chunk out of the office’s budget for 2023 and subsequent years, Schulte said.
And there are other departments within county government with market rate pay issues that need to be addressed.
“We will be taking steps to fix them,” he said.
This action is needed to retain people in the county attorney’s office, Commissioner Jeff Reinert said.
Commissioner Mandy Meisner also supported the pay increase.
“It needs to be done,” she said.
Last month the board approved union contracts for the sheriff’s office that dealt with similar market rate pay problems.
Commissioner Matt Look did not oppose the market rate increase for the county attorney’s office, but he said the country as a whole was in the midst of “the great resignation” with a lot of people “drifting around.”
Look and Reinert also asked for details of the study.
Steph Beito-Ziemer, human resources director, said he looked at salaries for comparable positions in both the public and private sectors taking into account such things as roles and experience.
“This was not a simple study,” she said. “It was more complicated.”
It is a dire situation that needs to be fixed, Commissioner Robyn West, who chairs the management committee, said
The county attorney’s office has a staff of 113 with 46 attorneys.
Twelve people have left the office in the past year for higher paying jobs and there are up to four vacancies right now, Palumbo said in an interview.
Indeed, since March the office has been advertising for an attorney III vacancy, the most experienced attorney, but has received no applications because of the salary offered, he said. Now the office has shifted to hiring an entry-level attorney I position, Palumbo said.
“We are significantly behind other counties and the private sector in pay,” he said.
The wage increases will include both attorneys and support staff, Palumbo said. “This will help,” he said.
According to the county attorney’s office 2021 annual report, 6,400 new cases were opened last year, a 5% increase over 2020, which translates to opening a new file every 19 minutes.
There were increases in juvenile delinquencies, child protection cases, civil commitments, condemnations and probate cases, the report states.
